checkAd

Fraport Group's Business Performance Improves Noticeably in the First Quarter of 2023

Frankfurt/Main, Germany (ots) - Operating result (EBITDA) more than doubles to
EUR158.3 million - Full-year outlook confirmed - CEO Schulte: We're heading in
the right direction. Business boosted by passenger recovery in the first quarter

Fraport successfully started the new 2023 business year, achieving a noticeable
improvement in the Group's key financial figures during the first quarter
(ending March 31). The positive performance was driven by ongoing traffic
recovery across Fraport's global network of airports. As a result, Group revenue
increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to EUR765.6 million. The operating result
(EBITDA) jumped over 100 percent year-on-year to EUR158.3 million. The Group
result or net profit climbed to minus 32.6 million in the reporting period (from
minus EUR118.2 million in the first quarter of 2022), with Q1 typically being
the financial quarter with the lowest earnings.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fraport AG!
Long
Basispreis 41,23€
Hebel 10,07
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 49,45€
Hebel 10,03
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Dr. Stefan Schulte, Fraport's CEO, said: "We're heading in the right direction.
The recovery in passenger numbers has continued since the start of the new year,
further boosting our business performance in the first quarter. For the summer,
we expect passenger traffic in Frankfurt to grow between 15 percent and 25
percent. Frankfurt Airport is fully gearing up for the upcoming busy summer
season. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic that we can maintain operations
as stable as during the recent Easter peak. Our leisure-dominated Group airports
worldwide also continue to report ongoing recovery. Along with Greece, other
Fraport Group airports are also projected to reach near pre-crisis levels during
2023. For the full year, we expect the positive business trend to continue in
line with the given guidance."

Robust performance improvement achieved

Driven by passenger growth and the resulting higher earnings, Group revenue
increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to EUR765.6 million in the first quarter
of 2023. For the first time, the Group's Q1 revenue includes proceeds from
aviation security fees (totaling EUR45.1 million) levied by Fraport after
assuming responsibility for security screening at Frankfurt Airport with the
start of 2023. On the other hand, proceeds from security services provided by
the "FraSec Aviation Security GmbH" subsidiary (totaling EUR33.1 million in
Q1/2022) were no longer recognized as Group revenue, after this subsidiary was
deconsolidated from the Group's financial statements effective January 1.
Adjusting for revenues resulting from construction and expansion measures at
Seite 1 von 2


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  105   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Fraport Group's Business Performance Improves Noticeably in the First Quarter of 2023 Operating result (EBITDA) more than doubles to EUR158.3 million - Full-year outlook confirmed - CEO Schulte: We're heading in the right direction. Business boosted by passenger recovery in the first quarter Fraport successfully started the new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Benzinpreis kaum verändert, Diesel billiger / Preis für Rohöl sackt ab / Differenz ...
408 Leser
Fraunhofer Studie bestätigt: Refurbishment schont die Umwelt enorm im Vergleich zu Neuprodukten
372 Leser
Neue Studie: Investoren bevorzugen nachhaltigere Start-ups
280 Leser
BREMER gründet Standort Erfurt / Wachstumskurs wird im Jubiläumsjahr fortgesetzt (FOTO)
244 Leser
Ricola erwirtschaftet 2022 einen Rekordumsatz (FOTO)
236 Leser
TÜV SÜD entwickelt sich stabil und besetzt Zukunftsthemen (FOTO)
236 Leser
"Wichtiges Signal für den Wirtschaftsstandort" - Baugewerbe begrüßt ...
216 Leser
bonprix schließt Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 mit einem Umsatz von 1,76 Milliarden Euro ab - ...
192 Leser
Messer bleibt auf Wachstumskurs: Starker Umsatzanstieg in allen Märkten (FOTO)
188 Leser
Umbau der Landwirtschaft braucht Digitalisierung, Innovation, grüne Energie / ...
184 Leser
Seien Sie mit Custom TSE-ECR-Registrierkassen einen Schritt voraus, um keine Bußgelder zu ...
532 Leser
Deutsche Wirtschaft in Gefahr: Mehr als 4.000 Hacker-Angriffe pro Tag verzeichnet (FOTO)
508 Leser
Einzelhandelsumsatz im März 2023 real um 2,4 % niedriger als im Vormonat / ...
472 Leser
Wie Onlinehändler mit Sellerpoint ihr Amazon Business automatisieren (FOTO)
460 Leser
Inflationsrate im April 2023 voraussichtlich +7,2 %
456 Leser
Nach Beteiligung: Vermögensverwalter Swiss Investment Solution will an die Börse (FOTO)
448 Leser
Geldwerter Vorteil / Nutzungsrechte an Grundstück ohne angemessene Vergütung (FOTO)
440 Leser
Berlin mit 6,4 % aller Gäste deutschlandweit meistbesuchtes Reiseziel im Mai 2022
432 Leser
Ausgezeichnet! FRANCHISE AWARDS 2023 in Berlin verliehen (FOTO)
428 Leser
SIFI PRÄSENTIERTE AUF DER ARVO 2023 NEUE DATEN ZU XANTERDES
424 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1364 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
1276 Leser
Wieder Brände: Probleme mit Home-Stromspeicher reißen nicht ab / Ihre Rechte gegen Hersteller wie Senec und ...
1136 Leser
Investition in Innovation: Bielefelder Unternehmerfamilie Goldbeck übernimmt mit Partner Björn-Hendrik Robens ...
1096 Leser
Das Königreich Bahrain startet "Golden License", um große Investitionsprojekte ...
1092 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
1020 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
936 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
932 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
928 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
916 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10846 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7883 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5867 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5652 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4348 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4241 Leser