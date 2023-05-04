Fraport Group's Business Performance Improves Noticeably in the First Quarter of 2023

Frankfurt/Main, Germany (ots) - Operating result (EBITDA) more than doubles to

EUR158.3 million - Full-year outlook confirmed - CEO Schulte: We're heading in

the right direction. Business boosted by passenger recovery in the first quarter



Fraport successfully started the new 2023 business year, achieving a noticeable

improvement in the Group's key financial figures during the first quarter

(ending March 31). The positive performance was driven by ongoing traffic

recovery across Fraport's global network of airports. As a result, Group revenue

increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to EUR765.6 million. The operating result

(EBITDA) jumped over 100 percent year-on-year to EUR158.3 million. The Group

result or net profit climbed to minus 32.6 million in the reporting period (from

minus EUR118.2 million in the first quarter of 2022), with Q1 typically being

the financial quarter with the lowest earnings.





Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fraport AG! Werbung Long Long Basispreis 41,23€ Hebel 10,07 Ask 0,46 Zum Produkt Short Short Basispreis 49,45€ Hebel 10,03 Ask 0,45 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.