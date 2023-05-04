Fraport Group's Business Performance Improves Noticeably in the First Quarter of 2023
Frankfurt/Main, Germany (ots) - Operating result (EBITDA) more than doubles to
EUR158.3 million - Full-year outlook confirmed - CEO Schulte: We're heading in
the right direction. Business boosted by passenger recovery in the first quarter
Fraport successfully started the new 2023 business year, achieving a noticeable
improvement in the Group's key financial figures during the first quarter
(ending March 31). The positive performance was driven by ongoing traffic
recovery across Fraport's global network of airports. As a result, Group revenue
increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to EUR765.6 million. The operating result
(EBITDA) jumped over 100 percent year-on-year to EUR158.3 million. The Group
result or net profit climbed to minus 32.6 million in the reporting period (from
minus EUR118.2 million in the first quarter of 2022), with Q1 typically being
the financial quarter with the lowest earnings.
Dr. Stefan Schulte, Fraport's CEO, said: "We're heading in the right direction.
The recovery in passenger numbers has continued since the start of the new year,
further boosting our business performance in the first quarter. For the summer,
we expect passenger traffic in Frankfurt to grow between 15 percent and 25
percent. Frankfurt Airport is fully gearing up for the upcoming busy summer
season. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic that we can maintain operations
as stable as during the recent Easter peak. Our leisure-dominated Group airports
worldwide also continue to report ongoing recovery. Along with Greece, other
Fraport Group airports are also projected to reach near pre-crisis levels during
2023. For the full year, we expect the positive business trend to continue in
line with the given guidance."
Robust performance improvement achieved
Driven by passenger growth and the resulting higher earnings, Group revenue
increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to EUR765.6 million in the first quarter
of 2023. For the first time, the Group's Q1 revenue includes proceeds from
aviation security fees (totaling EUR45.1 million) levied by Fraport after
assuming responsibility for security screening at Frankfurt Airport with the
start of 2023. On the other hand, proceeds from security services provided by
the "FraSec Aviation Security GmbH" subsidiary (totaling EUR33.1 million in
Q1/2022) were no longer recognized as Group revenue, after this subsidiary was
deconsolidated from the Group's financial statements effective January 1.
Adjusting for revenues resulting from construction and expansion measures at
