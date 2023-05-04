checkAd

Envision Pharma Group Appoints Healthcare Industry Expert and Experienced Leader Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Jennifer will be responsible for progressing work across all sectors of Envision's business, including Technology, Medical, Commercial, Public Affairs, and Value & Access and Data Analytics.

 

Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group, adds, "I am so excited to welcome Jennifer to the Envision team as Chief Medical Officer. Jennifer's deep expertise in science and commercialization in the life sciences industry, in addition to her extensive pharmaceutical understanding and experience will further support the acceleration of our business expansion, mission, and commitment to our vision as a technology-enabled partner to the life sciences industry."

 

Jennifer is an accomplished pharmaceutical and healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience across the healthcare sector. She brings to this role extensive cardiovascular, medical, and patient care-related focused expertise, with a successful track record of leading high-performing cross-matrix teams with global impact.

 

Prior to joining Envision, Jennifer held multiple leadership roles in global medical affairs and publications, US HEOR publications, and global scientific content. She developed a reputation for leading successful partnerships with cross-functional colleagues, advocacy partners, and academic groups that resulted in building innovative programs that foster healthcare transformation.

 

Jennifer joins Envision from Bristol Myers Squibb, where she most recently led cardiovascular (CV) patient advocacy across its CV portfolio (early phase assets to marketed products). She drove the development and execution of global and US strategies for a successful launch of a first-in-class CV asset, working across early asset development, commercial, and medical affairs teams. For her work in this space, she was awarded the coveted "Innovation Award" from BMS.

 

Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, her 16 years of experience as a practicing clinical pharmacist was within the academic medical-teaching hospital. Jennifer served in numerous roles as a pediatric critical care specialist, adult ambulatory clinical care specialist, hospital administrator, and as a Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services. Under a collaborative practice agreement, she also led outpatient care optimization, directly co-managing heart failure, antithrombotic, and diabetic patients.

Seite 1 von 2


Diskussion: Diskussion zum Thema Silber

Diskussion: DRDGold Ltd. (frühere Durban Roodepoort Deep Ltd. ) vor Vervielfachung ?!


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  85   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Envision Pharma Group Appoints Healthcare Industry Expert and Experienced Leader Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, as Chief Medical Officer PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Dr. Jennifer Costello, PharmD, BCPS, CMPP, to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Jennifer will be responsible for progressing work across all sectors of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Kontron AG: Neue Kontron startet mit starken Ergebnissen
308 Leser
Tarachi Gold unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung über den Verkauf des Projekts Magistral im ...
208 Leser
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. meldet Umfirmierung in Cleantech Power Corp.
172 Leser
Palladium One schließt bereits gemeldete Übernahme von MetalCorp Limited ab und erweitert damit ...
172 Leser
First Hydrogen sichert sich Standorte für die Produktion von mit grünem Wasserstoff betriebenen ...
160 Leser
OceanaGold meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2023
156 Leser
EVR erwirbt hochgradiges Kupfer-Molybdän-Projekt Parag in Peru
140 Leser
Ximen Mining nimmt den Handel an der Gettex Exchange in Deutschland auf
136 Leser
Dore Copper wird in diesem Sommer in Chibougamau, Quebec, Bohrungen auf vorrangigen ...
136 Leser
Caledonia beginnt mit dem Direktverkauf des in Simbabwe geförderten Goldes
128 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
1164 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Exosomen-Plattform zur CBD-Verabreichung: Innocan Pharma stellt Patentantrag
504 Leser
GMP Drug von Core One Labs unternimmt weitere Schritte in Richtung Kommerzialisierung: Beginn der Entwicklung psychedelischer Prodrugs mit etablierter Compounding-Apotheke
492 Leser
Alpha Lithium nähert sich der Fertigstellung der Pilotanlage im Tolillar Salar, Argentinien
476 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp reicht S-K 1300 Zusammenfassung des technischen Berichts für sein ...
476 Leser
Sernova präsentiert die Abstimmungsergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung 2023
440 Leser
First Hydrogen beginnt Testversuche mit Rivus
404 Leser
KYT Launches Designer Bags for Diabetics
324 Leser
Kontron AG: Neue Kontron startet mit starken Ergebnissen
308 Leser
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Industry Leader Tino Quintero as General Manager/VP of Market Access ...
296 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
2008 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1680 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Welches innovative US-Patent Innocan Pharma im Bereich der ...
1396 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
1328 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
1164 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1148 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
856 Leser
Sernova reagiert auf irreführende Äußerungen dissidenter Aktionäre und stellt ...
752 Leser
Awakened von Core One schließt erfolgreich die synthetische Produktion von Psilocin in seiner ...
748 Leser
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention
704 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5262 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4512 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3064 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3060 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2881 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2736 Leser
Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
2557 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - CBD-Medizin für Tiere: Dr. Benitz und Innocan Pharma kooperieren bei der Kommerzialisierung
2528 Leser