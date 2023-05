SquaredFinancial Founder and CEO, Philippe Ghanem, takes over the business, Husam Al Kurdi moves on to pursue new venture

Seychelles, East Africa (ots/PRNewswire) - Moving on to his own venture but

still collaborating together



Moving on from his title as CEO of the CySEC-regulated entity of

SquaredFinancial and Deputy CEO of SquaredFinancial Group, Husam Al Kurdi

decides to focus on his own new venture while maintaining the role of advisor

and collaborator with the Company.



Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: "Husam was and

will always be a great asset to SquaredFinancial. His endeavors, expertise, and

professionalism added value and growth to our company. My relationship with him

transcends business. I would like to thank him for sharing his knowledge and

passion for technology and fintech."