SquaredFinancial Founder and CEO, Philippe Ghanem, takes over the business, Husam Al Kurdi moves on to pursue new venture

Seychelles, East Africa (ots/PRNewswire) - Moving on to his own venture but
still collaborating together

Moving on from his title as CEO of the CySEC-regulated entity of
SquaredFinancial and Deputy CEO of SquaredFinancial Group, Husam Al Kurdi
decides to focus on his own new venture while maintaining the role of advisor
and collaborator with the Company.

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: "Husam was and
will always be a great asset to SquaredFinancial. His endeavors, expertise, and
professionalism added value and growth to our company. My relationship with him
transcends business. I would like to thank him for sharing his knowledge and
passion for technology and fintech."

Husam Al Kurdi added: "Moving forward with my own dream and venture, I cannot
but thank SquaredFinancial, and Philippe personally, for giving me the
opportunity to do what I loved the most. What SquaredFinancial and I have is a
true partnership. In the past few years, we accomplished a lot together; and I
cannot but wish this family every success in all its endeavors."

SquaredFinancial was founded in 2005 with the ambition of building the financial
firm of the future. It is a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs
around the globe. With 18 years of experience in financial technology and
trading, it offers global solutions to traders of all generations and
backgrounds, who are looking for an easy and sophisticated investment gateway.
As an authorized and regulated firm, SquaredFinancial provides investors with
flexible trading of revolutionary products, including more than 10,000 CFD
instruments backed by cutting-edge technology. The FinTech firm gives its
clients the opportunity to access the most famous financial markets through an
upscale website, an updated mobile app, and an industry-leading trading
platform, the Squared WebTrader.

Contact:

Gretta Khoury,
marketing@squaredfinancial.com,
002484671943

