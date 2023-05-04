checkAd

Cunard appoints Katie McAlister as president

Southampton, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Cunard has announced the appointment of
Katie McAlister as president.

Katie will join Southampton-based Cunard in August after a 20-year career with
TUI where she is currently chief marketing officer, UK & Ireland.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell said: "We are delighted to have someone of
Katie's calibre join Cunard at this vital time of expansion.

"Her commercial and operational experience as well as digital transformation
expertise and strategic oversight will build on the current team's exceptional
work to ensure that Cunard's brand and growth opportunities are maximized as we
look forward to the introduction of Queen Anne next year."

McAlister said "This was an unrivalled opportunity to join an iconic travel
company at a key point in its history. I am so looking forward to joining the
team as it widens its appeal and expands its guest base whilst retaining its
renowned luxury, signature touches."

Katie started at TUI in 1998 and has held roles across most parts of the
organisation, including overseas delivery, commercial, digital and marketing.
Most recently as chief marketing officer, she is a member of the UK & Ireland
board and leads sales channels and marketing in the UK & Ireland for TUI, First
Choice and Marella Cruises, alongside a global responsibility for the TUI brand
and digital marketing.

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable
experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger
ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of
operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world
class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected
entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite
dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every
detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable.
Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen
Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This
investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard
globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships
in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and
has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. http://www.cunard.com
(NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

