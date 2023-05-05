Teknisolar is paving the way for the photovoltaic industry with their innovative lamination technology (FOTO)
San Salvo (ots) - Inspired by this philosophy, the Teknisolar team has invested
eleven years in research and development to develop a system which has the
world's fastest cycle time and membrane-less laminator.
The Robostak laminator is incredibly flexible and it can laminate any kind of
solar panel, without adding any extra tool such as frames or corners. Just
simply changing the parameters settings it can laminate glass-glass panels,
glass-backsheet, thin film, BIPV...
The Robostak is entirely made in Italy using European quality materials and
compliant with ISO9001. It is a patented high-capacity diaphragm-free laminator
with an innovative multistage crosslinking section. With no silicone membrane to
change, Robostak greatly reduces downtime and it is also able to solve problems
regarding the encapsulant outflow and belt cleaning by eliminating the
edge-pinch. Robostak also solves floorspace and bottleneck problems because it
can produce one set of modules every 2 minutes at 98% of uptime .For producers
of glass-glass solar panels, Robostak is especially advantageous as no frames,
corners or edge tape are required to compensate the edge pinch.. This product,
then, is a building block to installing more solar energy globally while
lowering the production process's negative impact on the environment.
