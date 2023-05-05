checkAd

iTAC Software is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM)

Montabaur (ots) - What are the Strengths and Cautions of MES/MOM vendors?
Gartner states that the "Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an
unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against
Gartner's market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews."(1) The
MES/MOM vendor, iTAC Software ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ) is positioned as a
Leader this year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution
Systems.

Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to help select vendors
and solutions. This report can help you to understand how a market's technology
providers are competitively positioned and the strategies they are using to
compete for end-user business.

"We are one of 18 MES vendors positioned in this Magic Quadrant report. We are
pleased to be recognized as a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant
report. Last year, we were placed as a Visionary in the same report. For us,
this is an improvement in our positioning," explains Peter Bollinger, CEO of
iTAC Software AG.

iTAC Software AG is a subsidiary of the Dürr Group and offers the iTAC.MOM.Suite
as a holistic manufacturing management system. The solution is designed for
discrete manufacturing with high volumes and repetitive processes and can be
operated both on-site and in the cloud. It is used globally by companies in a
variety of industries, including automotive manufacturers and suppliers,
electronics/EMS/TC, medical devices, and energy.

iTAC's MES, which has been established in the market for many years, was further
developed in 2021 to become the iTAC.MOM.Suite. As a fully comprehensive system,
the iTAC.MOM.Suite combines typical MES functions with complementary solutions
for controlling, optimizing and forecasting production processes.

Disclaimer and full report:
https://www.itacsoftware.com/en/company/2023-gartnerr-magic-quadranttm

(1) Gartner Research Methodologies, "Magic Quadrant", 25 April 2023,
https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/methodologies

