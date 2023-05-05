iTAC Software is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant(TM)

Montabaur (ots) - What are the Strengths and Cautions of MES/MOM vendors?

Gartner states that the "Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an

unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against

Gartner's market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews."(1) The

MES/MOM vendor, iTAC Software ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ) is positioned as a

Leader this year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution

Systems.



Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to help select vendors

and solutions. This report can help you to understand how a market's technology

providers are competitively positioned and the strategies they are using to

compete for end-user business.



