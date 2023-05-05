planqc awarded EUR 29 million contract from the DLR to build and install scalable neutral-atom quantum computer (FOTO)

Garching (Munich) (ots) -- The 100-qubit system will be installed at the DLR Innovation Center in Ulm.- This is the first sale of a digital quantum computer based on neutral atoms inEurope.- Based in Munich's Quantum Valley, planqc was founded in 2022 by scientistsfrom the Max-Planck-Institute of Quantum Optics and theLudwig-Maximilians-University Munich.- Strategic partners Menlo Systems and ParityQC will provide critical componentsfor the laser systems, software, and architecture.planqc has been selected by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to develop adigital neutral-atom-based quantum computing hardware and software platform thatis scalable and can demonstrate quantum algorithms for real-world problems. Theaward is valued at 29 million EUR. planqc teams up with Menlo Systems andParityQC who will provide critical components for the laser systems, software,and architecture. This is the first sale of a digital quantum computer based onneutral atoms in Europe. The award comes at a time of impressive growth for thecompany and follows the appointment of Hermann Hauser as board advisor. Thestart-up planqc was founded in April 2022 in Garching near Munich (Germany). Thefounding team builds on decades of groundbreaking research and technologydevelopment at Munich's Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ)."We are very proud that DLR relies on planqc as the technology leader in thefield of neutral atoms to build a quantum computer. This order is an importantmilestone in our commercialization and growth strategy, which envisagesexpanding into other key industries and opening up global markets as a nextstep." Says Alexander Glätzle, CEO and Co-Founder of planqc.For more information visit to http://www.planqc.euContact:Melanie de Gamatelephone: +436641837034e-mail: mailto:melanie@planqc.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169731/5502221OTS: planqc GmbH