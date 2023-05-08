How effective can the Metatime's MetaChain Blockchain Platform be in Turkey's CBDC movement? (FOTO)

Istanbul, Turkey (ots) - MetaChain, a high-performance blockchain platform,

could be the key to revolutionizing the Turkish Central Bank Digital Currency

(CBDC). The Central Bank has been investigating the feasibility of a CBDC since

2019 and has yet to reveal which blockchain platform it will use, but MetaChain

is well-positioned to be a top contender.



MetaChain's impressive transaction speed and scalability make it an ideal choice

for CBDC in Turkey. Its compatibility with other blockchain networks ensures

interoperability, a critical feature for any successful CBDC. MetaChain's

advanced technology and robust infrastructure can provide numerous benefits,

including improving the efficiency and security of the payment system,

increasing financial inclusion, and stimulating the economy by fostering

innovation and entrepreneurship in the fintech sector.



