checkAd

How effective can the Metatime's MetaChain Blockchain Platform be in Turkey's CBDC movement? (FOTO)

Istanbul, Turkey (ots) - MetaChain, a high-performance blockchain platform,
could be the key to revolutionizing the Turkish Central Bank Digital Currency
(CBDC). The Central Bank has been investigating the feasibility of a CBDC since
2019 and has yet to reveal which blockchain platform it will use, but MetaChain
is well-positioned to be a top contender.

MetaChain's impressive transaction speed and scalability make it an ideal choice
for CBDC in Turkey. Its compatibility with other blockchain networks ensures
interoperability, a critical feature for any successful CBDC. MetaChain's
advanced technology and robust infrastructure can provide numerous benefits,
including improving the efficiency and security of the payment system,
increasing financial inclusion, and stimulating the economy by fostering
innovation and entrepreneurship in the fintech sector.

Partnering with MetaChain for CBDC in Turkey can provide a powerful catalyst for
economic growth and development. MetaChain is poised to transform Turkey's
financial landscape and set a new standard for CBDC worldwide by providing a
secure and efficient platform for the success of the project.

As more countries discover the benefits of CBDC, MetaChain is well-positioned to
become a leading platform for the development and distribution of digital
currencies. The possible partnership with the Central Bank of the Republic of
Turkey could be a testament to the transformative potential of blockchain
technology in the financial sector and MetaChain will be honored to be at the
forefront of this exciting new era.

MetaChain is a promising blockchain platform for CBDC in Turkey, offering
advanced technology, interoperability, and robust infrastructure. The Digital
Turkish Lira's launch on MetaChain could be an important milestone for both
companies, showcasing blockchain's power to shape the future of finance.

For further information visit the Metatime Website: http://metatime.com/ .

Contact:

METATIME TEKNOLOJI ANONIM SIRKETI
Maslak Mah. Maslak 1453 Sitesi No: 1G/111 Sariyer / Istanbul
mail: mailto:TheNewStandard@metatime.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169743/5503748
OTS: Metatime



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

How effective can the Metatime's MetaChain Blockchain Platform be in Turkey's CBDC movement? (FOTO) MetaChain, a high-performance blockchain platform, could be the key to revolutionizing the Turkish Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Central Bank has been investigating the feasibility of a CBDC since 2019 and has yet to reveal which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Lidl senkt dauerhaft Preise für Nudeln um 20 Prozent (FOTO)
120 Leser
Langjährige Weil-Mandantin Ryanair wehrt erfolgreich Forderungen der Lufthansa ab: OLG Koblenz weist Berufung im Beihilfe-Streit am Flughafen Hahn vollständig zurück
120 Leser
Ericsson als Vodafones Technologiepartner auf dem OMR-Festival 2023 / Neue TV-Angebote, neue ...
120 Leser
Paydora Finance: Neues Finanztechnologie-Unternehmen der Dock Financial-Gruppe launcht White-Label-Banking-Plattform
116 Leser
Robin Münchbach: Die 5 Gründe, warum die meisten Unternehmen 2023 keine Mitarbeiter mehr finden (FOTO)
112 Leser
Trotz Burger-Boom: Patrick Junge warnt Politik vor Gastro-Krise / Höhere Mehrwertsteuer wird Pleitewelle bringen ...
112 Leser
Verstöße gegen Mehrwegangebotspflicht: Deutsche Umwelthilfe klagt gegen Starbucks, Rewe, Edeka und Yormas
112 Leser
DEVK etabliert neue Arbeitgebermarke (FOTO)
112 Leser
Jungheinrich startet stark ins Geschäftsjahr 2023 (FOTO)
108 Leser
ChatGPT als Booster bei der Personalsuche? HR-Profi verrät, ob die KI dafür geeignet ist ...
104 Leser
Deutsche Wirtschaft in Gefahr: Mehr als 4.000 Hacker-Angriffe pro Tag verzeichnet (FOTO)
580 Leser
Einzelhandelsumsatz im März 2023 real um 2,4 % niedriger als im Vormonat / ...
472 Leser
Wie Onlinehändler mit Sellerpoint ihr Amazon Business automatisieren (FOTO)
460 Leser
SIFI PRÄSENTIERTE AUF DER ARVO 2023 NEUE DATEN ZU XANTERDES
448 Leser
Immer mehr Länder setzen auf Solardach-Pflicht - Experte verrät, worauf Hausbesitzer ...
444 Leser
Open Hiring als neuer HR-Trend aus den USA: Experte verrät, was sich Rohrreinigungsbetriebe von der neuen Methode abschauen sollten (FOTO)
440 Leser
Berlin mit 6,4 % aller Gäste deutschlandweit meistbesuchtes Reiseziel im Mai 2022
440 Leser
Customer-Relationship-Management: So helfen CRM-Systeme dem Mittelstand wirklich bei der Kundenbindung (FOTO)
436 Leser
Benzinpreis kaum verändert, Diesel billiger / Preis für Rohöl sackt ab / Differenz ...
416 Leser
KfW-ifo-Kredithürde: Kreditzugang im Mittelstand verbessert sich leicht
412 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1656 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
1276 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
1020 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
964 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
936 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
928 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
916 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
844 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
832 Leser
Lernen Sie xtype kennen: Beschleunigte ServiceNow-Bereitstellung, hohe Skalierbarkeit und Geschwindigkeit für ...
824 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10910 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7883 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5664 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4376 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4289 Leser