AI against money laundering (FOTO)
Darmstadt; Germany (ots) - Research project develops solution for the automated
detection of illegal financial flows - including verifiable minimum requirements
for the use of artificial intelligence in sensitive areas
In the fight against money laundering, established software-based detection
methods work imprecisely and often raise false alarms. Consequently,
investigating authorities are frequently overburdened because they must follow
up on every suspicion. In the new research project MaLeFiz (Machine Learning for
the Identification of Conspicuous Financial Transactions), researchers are now
working on a solution that uses machine learning - an artificial intelligence
technique - to improve the search for illegal money flows and make it more
precise so that fewer false alarms are generated. In addition, the project
partners are developing minimum requirements and control mechanisms for AI
solutions used in the financial industry. Furthermore, the results of the AI are
to be made traceable. Project partners are Deloitte GmbH, the Fraunhofer
Institute for Secure Information Technology SIT, the Martin Luther University
Halle-Wittenberg, the University of Leipzig as well as the Center for Technology
and Society at TU Berlin. The MaLeFiz project is funded by the German Federal
Ministry of Education and Research and will run for three years. Fraunhofer SIT
is leading the project and is responsible for the development of the AI-based
tool. For more information, visit http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/en/malefiz .
The analysis of financial transactions is an important component in the fight
against money laundering. However, current analysis methods identify too many
suspicious cases, all of which must be verified individually by specifically
trained analysts. The responsible authority, the Financial Intelligence Unit or
FIU for short, received around 300,000 reports per year in the past two years
alone and currently still has around 290,000 not finally processed alerts.
Artificial intelligence methods promise better analysis options, which means
fewer false positives. The research team is using machine learning methods to
develop the necessary technical solution.
Transparent decisions made by artificial intelligence
For the results of such analyses to stand up in court, the IT solutions must
meet certain requirements. For example, the decisions of an AI must be
comprehensible: The AI should not be a "black box" and simply spit out a list of
suspicious cases. It should make transparent the basis on which it flags a
suspicious case. Accordingly, the team is researching legal and ethical issues.
One goal of the project is to develop a catalog of minimum requirements for AI
solutions in the financial industry that can be verified, for example, as part
of an audit - a kind of TÜV for applications using artificial intelligence. In
order to find out what the AI should look like in practice and to take users'
needs into account as far as possible, the project partners are conducting
interviews, workshops and tests with users. These results will then be
incorporated into a demonstrator, which will also be tested in banksunder
real-life conditions. The demonstrator, the catalog of minimum requirements, and
other project results will be made available to the public after completion of
the project in September 2025.
