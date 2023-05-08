AI against money laundering (FOTO)

Darmstadt; Germany (ots) - Research project develops solution for the automated

detection of illegal financial flows - including verifiable minimum requirements

for the use of artificial intelligence in sensitive areas



In the fight against money laundering, established software-based detection

methods work imprecisely and often raise false alarms. Consequently,

investigating authorities are frequently overburdened because they must follow

up on every suspicion. In the new research project MaLeFiz (Machine Learning for

the Identification of Conspicuous Financial Transactions), researchers are now

working on a solution that uses machine learning - an artificial intelligence

technique - to improve the search for illegal money flows and make it more

precise so that fewer false alarms are generated. In addition, the project

partners are developing minimum requirements and control mechanisms for AI

solutions used in the financial industry. Furthermore, the results of the AI are

to be made traceable. Project partners are Deloitte GmbH, the Fraunhofer

Institute for Secure Information Technology SIT, the Martin Luther University

Halle-Wittenberg, the University of Leipzig as well as the Center for Technology

and Society at TU Berlin. The MaLeFiz project is funded by the German Federal

Ministry of Education and Research and will run for three years. Fraunhofer SIT

is leading the project and is responsible for the development of the AI-based

tool. For more information, visit http://www.sit.fraunhofer.de/en/malefiz .



