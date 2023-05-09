HOYA Vision Care Launches MiYOSMART Sun Spectacle Lenses Combining Protection From Intense Sunlight With Myopia Management

BANGKOK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, continues to roll out the MiYOSMART sun range, with a planned reach of 30 countries, over the next few months following the soft launch in April 2023. The photochromic spectacle lenses, MiYOSMART Chameleon, and polarised spectacle lenses, MiYOSMART Sunbird, were developed to slow down myopia progression in children using D.I.M.S. Technology while providing protection from intense sunlight.[1-5] These two new products, along with the MiYOSMART clear spectacle lenses which launched in 2018, give children the freedom to comfortably take part in the activities they enjoy indoors and outdoors without compromising their eyesight.

MiYOSMART Sun Spectacle Lenses

Sun protection for children

MiYOSMART Chameleon and MiYOSMART Sunbird both provide protection from intense sunlight while simultaneously correcting the myopic refractive error and slowing myopia progression.[1-5] The new spectacle lenses utilise the same D.I.M.S. Technology used in the award-winning [6,7] and noninvasive MiYOSMART clear spectacle lenses, shown to slow myopia progression by 60% in children aged 8 to 13.[3] Due to its HOYA photochromic lens technology, MiYOSMART Chameleon is an all-in-one solution to myopia management and protected outdoor activity. It rapidly adapts to the level of sunlight and fades back to clear indoors in seconds.[8] Meanwhile, MiYOSMART Sunbird is the ideal addition to MiYOSMART clear spectacle lenses for extra protection from intense sunlight and glare.[1,9,10] It also offers vibrant colours and rich contrast in bright light, allowing children to fully experience the beauty of outdoors.[11]

"Children's vision is worth protecting. By acting today, we give them more opportunity tomorrow," said Frederiek Ysebaert, Managing Director of the Pediatric Care Business Unit at HOYA Vision Care. "With the launch of MiYOSMART sun spectacle lenses, inspired by our discussions with eye care professionals, we can enable children across the world to spend more time outdoors while protecting their eyes from intense sunlight, maximising the benefits of D.I.M.S. Technology on myopia progression."