Croma-Pharma reports 27% revenue growth in 2022 and targets further revenue growth in 2023 and thereafter
Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Company reports strong financial results for 2022 with 27% revenue growth in
2022 and significantly increased margins
- Growth driven by launch of Letybo® and its catalytic effect on the existing
portfolio as well as strong market growth
- Continued market share gains, strategic mid-term revenue growth at a CAGR of
30% and further improvement of operating margins targeted
Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) today announced its 2022 financial results. 2022 was
shaped by strong year-on-year revenue growth of 27% (total reported revenue rose
from EUR95.8 million in 2021 to EUR121.2 million in 2022) which is believed to
be the beginning of a period of rapid revenue growth fuelled by the future
launch of new products, international expansion and strong overall market
growth. The 2022 results were also driven by the launch of the new product
Letybo®, a botulinum toxin, in 11 core European markets as well as by strong
performance of the company's direct and indirect international business. The
company's EBITDA[1] amounted to EUR18.4 million in 2022, a significant increase
compared to the previous financial year. While 2021 had still been marked by the
impact of the Covid pandemic, in 2022, Croma's strict cost control measures and
the increasing benefits of economies of scale started to take effect and allowed
a positive free cash flow.
For the medium term, Croma's management targets a strategic revenue growth at a
CAGR[2] of 30% and a further significant improvement in EBITDA. Supporting
factors include significant new product launches, its newly created position as
a go-to partner for healthcare professionals offering highly differentiated
solutions, continued strong growth in the global market for aesthetic medicine
and the benefits of further effects of scale. The addition of Letybo® to Croma's
portfolio and its catalytic growth effect on the overall portfolio enables Croma
to address new customer segments such as medical chains and clinics. Following
the launch of Letybo® in 11 core European markets in 2022, Croma aims to
introduce Letybo® in additional 12 European markets after receiving regulatory
approval in 2023. Further geographic expansion with Croma's product portfolio
and intercontinental growth are planned from 2024.
The strategic mid-term targets for Croma's business development is confirmed by
the encouraging financial results in the first quarter of 2023, which show
further strong growth in both revenue (+18%) and EBITDA (+13%).
Andreas Prinz, CEO of Croma-Pharma, says "2022 was a successful year for Croma,
with strong growth in demand for minimally invasive aesthetics around the globe.
