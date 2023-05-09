StoneX Global Payments & TIS Partner to Offer Enhanced FX Payment Services for Corporate Treasury & Finance Teams

BERLIN KÖPENICK, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Today, StoneX Global Payments and TIS have formally announced an official partnership agreement. Under the arrangement, StoneX and TIS will combine their extensive experience in cross-border payments and cloud-native payment solutions to create an unparalleled level of global service and coverage for corporate treasury and finance teams.

Related Image

The partnership, which leverages both companies' comprehensive industry knowledge and market-leading software solutions, enables corporate clients to drastically simplify the complexity of cross-border and foreign exchange payments. As a result, treasury and finance professionals can gain total visibility over their FX transactions, as well as full transparency to FX rates before transfers are initiated and executed. Ultimately, this gives corporate clients a more cost-effective and straightforward workflow for their FX payments, as well as increased protection against currency risks and other common international payment challenges. Today, the service provides a gateway into global markets across 140+ currencies and 180+ countries, allowing clients to choose the right payment option in each scenario with a guaranteed payment delivery of 48 hours or less.

"Teaming up with TIS unites their offering in key areas of corporate clients with our strengths in global payment solutions and technology. This enables our customers not only to leverage efficiency and automation potentials but also to benefit from cost savings in the local currency business. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with TIS", said Marc Joppeck, Head of Sales & StoneX Payments Division Germany & Corporate Payments Europe.

The strong connectivity between TIS and their customers' back-office systems and banks, following a multi-channel banking approach across any preferred network, makes payment processes streamlined, secure, and efficient. Both TIS and StoneX Global Payments have strong SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) partnerships and are fully compatible with ISO 20022, as well as the full scope of other messaging standards in use today. This means StoneX Global Payments and TIS can offer fully integrated and automated end-to-end processes regardless of the unique requirements presented by specific clients.