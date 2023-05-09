checkAd

StoneX Global Payments & TIS Partner to Offer Enhanced FX Payment Services for Corporate Treasury & Finance Teams

This partnership enables simplified access to global markets and optimized cross border payments for corporate treasury and finance professionals.

 

BERLIN KÖPENICK, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Today, StoneX Global Payments and TIS have formally announced an official partnership agreement. Under the arrangement, StoneX and TIS will combine their extensive experience in cross-border payments and cloud-native payment solutions to create an unparalleled level of global service and coverage for corporate treasury and finance teams.

 

Related Image

 

The partnership, which leverages both companies' comprehensive industry knowledge and market-leading software solutions, enables corporate clients to drastically simplify the complexity of cross-border and foreign exchange payments. As a result, treasury and finance professionals can gain total visibility over their FX transactions, as well as full transparency to FX rates before transfers are initiated and executed. Ultimately, this gives corporate clients a more cost-effective and straightforward workflow for their FX payments, as well as increased protection against currency risks and other common international payment challenges. Today, the service provides a gateway into global markets across 140+ currencies and 180+ countries, allowing clients to choose the right payment option in each scenario with a guaranteed payment delivery of 48 hours or less.

 

"Teaming up with TIS unites their offering in key areas of corporate clients with our strengths in global payment solutions and technology. This enables our customers not only to leverage efficiency and automation potentials but also to benefit from cost savings in the local currency business. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with TIS", said Marc Joppeck, Head of Sales & StoneX Payments Division Germany & Corporate Payments Europe.

 

The strong connectivity between TIS and their customers' back-office systems and banks, following a multi-channel banking approach across any preferred network, makes payment processes streamlined, secure, and efficient. Both TIS and StoneX Global Payments have strong SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) partnerships and are fully compatible with ISO 20022, as well as the full scope of other messaging standards in use today. This means StoneX Global Payments and TIS can offer fully integrated and automated end-to-end processes regardless of the unique requirements presented by specific clients.

Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: American Lithium wie gehts weiter nach dem ....Absturz der Aktie

Diskussion: Desert Gold Ventures Inc.: Steht in 2020 eine Übernahme an?


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

StoneX Global Payments & TIS Partner to Offer Enhanced FX Payment Services for Corporate Treasury & Finance Teams This partnership enables simplified access to global markets and optimized cross border payments for corporate treasury and finance professionals. BERLIN KÖPENICK, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Today, StoneX Global Payments and TIS have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Innocan Pharma meldet die erfolgreiche Injektion von liposomalem CBD bei einer gelähmten Ziege im ...
836 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater Limited: Operating Update
488 Leser
Beabsichtigte Transaktion von Allied Gold zeigt den potenziellen Wert von Desert Golds SMSZ-Projekt ...
232 Leser
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. meldet erfolgreiche Bohrergebnisse für das 1. Quartal 2023, eingeschränkte ...
216 Leser
Troilus erweitert die Zone X22 nach Südwesten und durchteuft 1,30 g/t AuÄq auf 59 m, ...
184 Leser
Calibre meldet Rekord-Quartalsumsatz dank starker operativer Leistung; Vorbereitung auf ein ...
184 Leser
Cleantech Power Corp. meldet aktuelle Informationen zum Handelssymbol an der Börse Frankfurt und ...
184 Leser
BioNxt schließt Pilotstudie im Rahmen der Auftragsentwicklung für einen Kunden erfolgreich ab
176 Leser
Canada Silver Cobalt beginnt mit der Freilegung des Grundgebirges bei Castle East zur ...
168 Leser
First Hydrogen und Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières geben Forschungs- und ...
164 Leser
Core One befindet sich mit mehreren Unternehmen über Psilocybin-Lieferungen im Gespräch
956 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet die erfolgreiche Injektion von liposomalem CBD bei einer gelähmten Ziege im ...
836 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Exosomen-Plattform zur CBD-Verabreichung: Innocan Pharma stellt Patentantrag
512 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater Limited: Operating Update
488 Leser
Kontron AG: Neue Kontron startet mit starken Ergebnissen
356 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Energiespeicher: Tesla sieht Bedarf von 240 Terrawatt für Elektrifizierung
356 Leser
Aspermont konnte im zweiten Quartal sein dynamisches Wachstum aufrecht erhalten und die ...
328 Leser
Alia Therapeutics ernennt Letizia Goretti zum Chief Executive Officer
308 Leser
Medigene AG veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen und Business Update für Q1 2023
300 Leser
First Hydrogen sichert sich Standorte für die Produktion von mit grünem Wasserstoff betriebenen ...
300 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
2088 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1692 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
1400 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
1356 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1148 Leser
Core One befindet sich mit mehreren Unternehmen über Psilocybin-Lieferungen im Gespräch
956 Leser
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience
860 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet die erfolgreiche Injektion von liposomalem CBD bei einer gelähmten Ziege im ...
836 Leser
Awakened von Core One schließt erfolgreich die synthetische Produktion von Psilocin in seiner ...
748 Leser
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention
704 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5270 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4516 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3064 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3064 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2987 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2881 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2740 Leser
Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
2565 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - CBD-Medizin für Tiere: Dr. Benitz und Innocan Pharma kooperieren bei der Kommerzialisierung
2528 Leser