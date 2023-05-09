/C O R R E C T I O N -- Croma-Pharma/

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - In the news release, Croma-Pharma reports 27% revenue

growth in 2022 and targets further revenue growth in 2023 and thereafter, issued

09-May-2023 by Croma-Pharma over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that

the footnote [1] has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:



Croma-Pharma reports 27% revenue growth in 2022 and targets further revenue

growth in 2023 and thereafter





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

- Company reports strong financial results for 2022 with 27% revenue growth in2022 and significantly increased margins- Growth driven by launch of Letybo® and its catalytic effect on the existingportfolio as well as strong market growth- Continued market share gains, strategic mid-term revenue growth at a CAGR of30% and further improvement of operating margins targetedCroma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) today announced its 2022 financial results. 2022 wasshaped by strong year-on-year revenue growth of 27% (total reported revenue rosefrom EUR95.8 million in 2021 to EUR121.2 million in 2022) which is believed tobe the beginning of a period of rapid revenue growth fuelled by the futurelaunch of new products, international expansion and strong overall marketgrowth. The 2022 results were also driven by the launch of the new productLetybo®, a botulinum toxin, in 11 core European markets as well as by strongperformance of the company's direct and indirect international business. Thecompany's EBITDA[1] amounted to EUR18.4 million in 2022, a significant increasecompared to the previous financial year. While 2021 had still been marked by theimpact of the Covid pandemic, in 2022, Croma's strict cost control measures andthe increasing benefits of economies of scale started to take effect and alloweda positive free cash flow.For the medium term, Croma's management targets a strategic revenue growth at aCAGR[2] of 30% and a further significant improvement in EBITDA. Supportingfactors include significant new product launches, its newly created position asa go-to partner for healthcare professionals offering highly differentiatedsolutions, continued strong growth in the global market for aesthetic medicineand the benefits of further effects of scale. The addition of Letybo® to Croma'sportfolio and its catalytic growth effect on the overall portfolio enables Cromato address new customer segments such as medical chains and clinics. Followingthe launch of Letybo® in 11 core European markets in 2022, Croma aims tointroduce Letybo® in additional 12 European markets after receiving regulatoryapproval in 2023. Further geographic expansion with Croma's product portfolio