Floating gable solution the Upsolar's new way for Floating PV energy (FOTO)

Quinto di Treviso, Italy (ots) - Upsolar Floating (https://floatingupsolar.com/)
has been involved in the study, construction and installation of floating
photovoltaic systems (FPV) since 2016, constantly investing in the research and
development of new technologies in order to offer its customers the most
efficient and performing solutions in the photovoltaic field.

Among the ongoing Upsolar's projects there is the first 1MW floating
photovoltaic plant in the Veneto region and other big projects in the rest of
Italy and abroad.

In 2019 Upsolar Floating filed a patent at European level relating to the
"gable" raft, a system of floating photovoltaic panels with a hut structure,
made up of polyethylene pipes and steel beams, able to guarantee:

- high energy yield;
- high resistance to atmospheric agents (wind resistance up to 140km/h), thanks
to its solid and robust structure;
- reduced installation and maintenance costs.

The floating PV system has been growing rapidly in recent years. Here are the
main reasons:

- it exploits unused areas of artificial or natural water basins such as lakes,
flooded quarries and irrigation canals, and has a very limited environmental
impact;
- it guarantees a significant reduction in water evaporation in the area
affected by the installation (1 MW of floating photovoltaic system =
evaporation reduction of 15,000 cubic meters of water per year);
- the presence of water allows the implementation of a cooling system through
heat exchange with water: this reduces the temperature of the photovoltaic
panel and, consequently, the losses due to thermal drift and it increases
panel's life cycle at the same time;
- costs are steadily decreasing and today FPV competes with large terrestrial
photovoltaic systems;
- it has lower maintenance and installation costs than a traditional
photovoltaic system on the ground or on a roof.

Upsolar Floating was born in 2016 from the union of the experience and
professionalism of two Italian companies: Upsolar System Italia, leader since
2010 in the production, design, development and installation of photovoltaic
modules, targeting both the Italian and foreign markets, and Koinè Multimedia,
which since 2008 studies, develops, implements and creates the best solutions in
the field of floating photovoltaic energy.

