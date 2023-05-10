COP28 President-Designate Calls for Action to Transform, Decarbonize and Future-Proof Economies at UAE Climate Tech

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - Over 1,500 leaders from technology companies,

major industries, finance, government, civil society, and the energy sector

convene in Abu Dhabi for UAE Climate Tech.



UAE Climate Tech provides platform to transform, decarbonize and future proof

economies.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Power of technology to turn one of the greatest challenges we face today intoone of the greatest opportunities for sustainable socio-economic development.To maintain economic progress, while dramatically reducing emissions and meetinggoals of Paris Agreement, we need nothing short of a major course correction.Need to translate what we agree inside the COP negotiation rooms into practicalactions in the real world.We need breakthrough solutions, and the single most critical source of thesesolutions is technology.The potential is there, but the landscape is fragmented and this is simplyslowing us down. What is missing is a holistic, unifying ecosystem that bringsall the key players together and brings everything under one umbrella.With the right policies stimulating the right investments, climate technologiescould at-least double their contribution to global growth, while removing up to25 billion tons of carbon emissions annually.By leveraging climate technologies, we can build a new economic developmentmodel based on putting an end to emissions, while breathing new life intoeconomic growth.Dr. Al Jaber repeats call for the tripling of global renewable energy capacityto 11000 GW by 2030 and double again by 2040.Renewables not only answer. 5000 cement, steel and aluminum plants in the worldmake up more than 30 per cent of global emissions and none can run on renewableenergy alone.Hydrogen needs to be scaled up and commercialized to make real impact on energysystem.Most recent IPCC report clearly states that applying carbon capture technologiesto heavy emitting industries is a critical enabler in the race to net zero.Need to keep pushing for breakthroughs in battery storage, expand nuclear andinvest in new energies like fusion.Need to aggressively apply the latest platform technologies such as AI,robotics, and block chain, to increase the efficiency of the energies we usetoday across every sector.Technology companies need to focus on food systems and agriculture- the biggestsingle source of greenhouse gasses, representing over one third of globalemissions.Dr Al Jaber repeats call for the oil and gas industry to zero out methaneemissions by 2030 and align around comprehensive net zero plans by or before