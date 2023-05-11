checkAd
Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Mexedia S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.A. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mexedia S.p.A.

Unternehmen: Mexedia S.p.A.
ISIN: IT0005450819

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 46.50 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

From Telecom to Tech - Driving Innovation with Customer eXperience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS). Significant boost in sales and profits anticipated.  
Mexedia S.p.A. - Società Benefit (Mexedia) is a technology company that started in the telecom business. Mexedia serves as an intermediary for wholesale SMS and Voice traffic, facilitating interconnections between carriers. In the telecommunications industry, international phone calls and SMS messages are treated as tradeable commodities that are exchanged wholesale between telcos. Voice traffic pertains to international calls while A2P SMS traffic refers to messages received through apps. Mexedia also offers fixed and cost-effective real-time liquidity to its partners for voice and SMS services trading. This liquidity is secured against the receivables of insured debtors of its partners. To accomplish this, Mexedia conducts auctions of insured receivables from debtors to investors in asset-backed securities and liquidity providers through Mexedia Exchange. This activity generates an arbitrage margin for Mexedia by capitalizing on the spread gained from advancing money in real-time against the auction of its receivables.
 
Mexedia's telecom business has exhibited strong growth and profitability, and is currently in the process of transitioning into a tech company with a focus on offering advanced technological services and a complete customer experience to its clients. To achieve this, Mexedia has developed a Customer eXperience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS) that provides cloud-based services and APIs to companies. Mexedia has a vertical structure and offers a range of innovative technologies and tools that are integrated into a technological ecosystem, facilitating all consumer-oriented communications.
 
In 2022, the company experienced a 6.9% increase in revenue, reaching EUR 140.9m (PY: EUR 131.8m) due to new and better deals in voice and SMS traffic. The majority of revenue was generated by the Irish subsidiary using a classic business model. Despite an increase in expenses, the EBITDA showed a significant improvement with an 18.7% increase to EUR 8.37m (EUR 7.05m). The net result increased by 49.8% to EUR 4.43m (PY: EUR 2.96m).  
An important cornerstone of the growth strategy will be the new Mexedia ON platform, which is the Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS) designed for businesses, especially those in the Telephone industry, to improve customer engagement and provide a seamless and consistent experience. The platform offers various features, including virtual agents and assistants, omnichannel communication, automation, data analysis, and innovative channels like Metaverse and Smart Voice Assistance. It also includes an open app store that allows developers and market players to create and sell a wide range of applications for Mexedia ON, such as Sentiment Analysis, Voice Biometrics, Speech Analytics, RPA, VR & AR Experience, Voice Smart Assistants, OTP & 2FA Authentication, and more. The app store also offers services for SMS marketing, lead generation, content marketing, and number masking, among others. Mexedia ON aims to be the most varied and powerful ecosystem of CXPaaS solutions for brands.  
We expect Mexedia to generate EUR 324.11m revenue in 2023, increasing to EUR 361.22m in 2024 and EUR 397.29m in 2025. The company has expanded to the USA, strengthened its position in existing markets, and diversified its client base. It recently acquired Matchcom Telecommunications Inc. and Phonetime Inc. in the US, which are alone expected to bring in an additional EUR 190m in revenue and EUR 6m in EBITDA in 2023.
 
We expect that Mexedia Ltd, the Irish subsidiary, will remain the key earnings driver for the company, with an estimated EBITDA of EUR 6.3m in 2023. This figure is projected to increase to EUR 8m by 2025, reflecting a strong and sustained growth trajectory. We forecast the net result to be EUR 5.53m in 2023, EUR 10.48m in 2024, and EUR 14.49m in 2025.  
Based on our DCF-model we have determined a target price of EUR 46.50 and due to the high upside potential, we issue a Buy rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26967.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the research report: 10.05.2023 (14:15) Date and time of the first disclosure of the research report: 11.05.2023 (10:00)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Mexedia S.p.A. (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: Mexedia S.p.A. - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Mexedia S.p.A. Unternehmen: Mexedia S.p.A. ISIN: IT0005450819 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 46.50 EUR Kursziel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Schweiz nennt Beträge der russischen Zentralbank in der Schweiz
900 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Inflationsdaten treiben Tech-Sektor an
872 Leser
ROUNDUP: Tui erwartet starken Reisesommer - Aktie gibt trotzdem nach
856 Leser
Allianz kauft für bis zu 1,5 Milliarden Euro eigene Aktien zurück
680 Leser
Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten treiben nur vorübergehend an
644 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: US-Inflationsdaten schieben Dax nur leicht an
636 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Uneinheitlich - US-Inflationsdaten wirkungsarm
600 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Freundlicher Tech-Sektor nach Inflationsdaten
540 Leser
Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten freuen vor allem Anleger im Tech-Sektor
520 Leser
Disney steigert Umsatz kräftig - Rückgang bei Streaming-Abos
512 Leser
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1864 Leser
Paypal hebt Jahresziel nach Gewinnsprung im Auftaktquartal an
1584 Leser
Bundesministerium sagt Teilnahme an US-Waffenmesse ab (1) 
1324 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: TUI gefragt - Optimismus für Profitabilität nimmt zu
1280 Leser
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: RWE vorbörslich gefragt - Bericht über Iberdrola-Interesse
1200 Leser
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Rheinmetall-Quartal enttäuscht - Hensoldt in Sippenhaft
1048 Leser
Aktien New York: Verwerfungen im Bankensektor verunsichern Anleger
960 Leser
Wacker Chemie kauft Fermentationsspezialisten in Spanien
956 Leser
WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Börsenmotto 'Sell in May' könnte ein guter Rat sein
932 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daimler Truck schwach - Nordamerika-Nachfrage enttäuscht
932 Leser
Aktien New York: Per Saldo kaum Bewegung - Zinssenkung trifft Erwartungen (1) 
4204 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste nach weiterer Zinserhöhung
2888 Leser
Verdi-Chef: Kompromisse bei Laufzeit und Altersteilzeit in Tarifrunde
2812 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tui-Bezugsrechte setzen Ausverkauf am letzten Handelstag fort
2704 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Presse: Viessmann will Wärmepumpen-Produktion an US-Konzern verkaufen
2424 Leser
Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - JPMorgan übernimmt First Republic
2248 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hensoldt auf Rekordhoch erwartet
2204 Leser
Ölpreise geben kräftig nach
2172 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: US-Notenbank erhöht Leitzins und lässt weiteren Kurs offen
2052 Leser
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1864 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30504 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25745 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13405 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
11564 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
8536 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7158 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
7021 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6957 Leser