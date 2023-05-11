checkAd
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 11.05.2023
Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,66)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Sangdong on track for commissioning in 2024e
 
We value Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). Reflecting the higher number of shares outstanding, our fully diluted price target slightly declines to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.66 per share. Given a 144.6% upside from the current share price of CAD 0.65 we are reiterating our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.
In the 2022 fiscal year, Almonty generated revenues of CAD 24.8mn (2021: CAD 20.8mn, +18.9% YoY). As in 2021, revenues in 2022 were generated exclusively at the Couto da Panasqueira mine in central Portugal, a polymetallic wolframite deposit, that has been in operation more or less continuously since the first mining permit was granted in 1886. With a tungsten content of up to 3% tungsten trioxide (WO3), Panasqueira's current estimates of reserves (proven & probable) are 3,928 tonnes (392,800 MTU) of WO3. Total earnings from mining operations were CAD 2.5mn in 2022, down from CAD 2.8mn in 2021, which had been positively impacted by a CAD 4.1mn impairment reversal. Operating cashflow was CAD -5.6mn, compared to CAD -8.4mn due to a strong improvement in group profitability.
Construction work on the South Korean Sangdong Tungsten Mine is progressing according to plan, as the company says. Total drawdown under the KfW Project Finance Facility (total financing amount USD 75.1mn) is USD 32.3mn.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26979.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,35 % und einem Kurs von 0,430EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 1,59 Euro


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  61   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc. Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Schweiz nennt Beträge der russischen Zentralbank in der Schweiz
900 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Inflationsdaten treiben Tech-Sektor an
872 Leser
ROUNDUP: Tui erwartet starken Reisesommer - Aktie gibt trotzdem nach
856 Leser
Allianz kauft für bis zu 1,5 Milliarden Euro eigene Aktien zurück
680 Leser
Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten treiben nur vorübergehend an
644 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: US-Inflationsdaten schieben Dax nur leicht an
636 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Uneinheitlich - US-Inflationsdaten wirkungsarm
600 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Freundlicher Tech-Sektor nach Inflationsdaten
540 Leser
Disney steigert Umsatz kräftig - Rückgang bei Streaming-Abos
524 Leser
Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten freuen vor allem Anleger im Tech-Sektor
520 Leser
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1864 Leser
Paypal hebt Jahresziel nach Gewinnsprung im Auftaktquartal an
1584 Leser
Bundesministerium sagt Teilnahme an US-Waffenmesse ab (1) 
1324 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: TUI gefragt - Optimismus für Profitabilität nimmt zu
1280 Leser
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: RWE vorbörslich gefragt - Bericht über Iberdrola-Interesse
1204 Leser
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Rheinmetall-Quartal enttäuscht - Hensoldt in Sippenhaft
1048 Leser
Aktien New York: Verwerfungen im Bankensektor verunsichern Anleger
960 Leser
Wacker Chemie kauft Fermentationsspezialisten in Spanien
956 Leser
WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Börsenmotto 'Sell in May' könnte ein guter Rat sein
932 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Daimler Truck schwach - Nordamerika-Nachfrage enttäuscht
932 Leser
Aktien New York: Per Saldo kaum Bewegung - Zinssenkung trifft Erwartungen (1) 
4204 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste nach weiterer Zinserhöhung
2888 Leser
Verdi-Chef: Kompromisse bei Laufzeit und Altersteilzeit in Tarifrunde
2812 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tui-Bezugsrechte setzen Ausverkauf am letzten Handelstag fort
2704 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Presse: Viessmann will Wärmepumpen-Produktion an US-Konzern verkaufen
2424 Leser
Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - JPMorgan übernimmt First Republic
2248 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hensoldt auf Rekordhoch erwartet
2204 Leser
Ölpreise geben kräftig nach
2172 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: US-Notenbank erhöht Leitzins und lässt weiteren Kurs offen
2052 Leser
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1864 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30504 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25745 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13405 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
11564 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
8536 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7158 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
7021 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6957 Leser