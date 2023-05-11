Croma-Pharma receives marketing authorisation for Letybo® in a further 12 European markets

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) announced today that it has

received marketing authorisation for Letybo®, the company's botulinum toxin

product, in 12 additional European markets. These include Belgium, Cyprus, Czech

Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia

and Sweden. Letybo® will be launched in these countries in the coming weeks.



In 2022, Croma already received marketing authorisations and initiated launches

of Letybo® in 11 initial markets (including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany,

Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania and the UK).

As a next step, the company plans to obtain marketing authorisation in other

European countries such as Croatia, Iceland or Switzerland.





'The launch of Letybo®, our botulinum toxin, in Europe in 2022 was a turningpoint for Croma. It added a highly catalytic, missing element to our alreadycomprehensive, differentiated portfolio. This has allowed us to significantlyenhance our attractiveness as a one stop supplier and tap into new customersegments', commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. 'The planned market entry in the newlyauthorised countries is expected to further accelerate our growth. We aregrateful to our partner Hugel for their valuable support during the launchphase.'With the phased launches of Letybo® for the treatment of glabellar (frown) linesin Europe, Croma has significantly enhanced its broad, minimally invasiveaesthetics range of hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, PDO threads, biostimulatorsand its complementary skincare lines. Croma is one of five companies in Europeto have a botulinum toxin in its product portfolio. Letybo® was the first newbotulinum toxin to be introduced to the European market in 17 years.About CromaCroma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and aleading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. Thecompany offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio includingbotulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by itsown skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH isa family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates itsmanufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil,two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its productsin 80 markets globally, including the US/Canada, China and Australia/NewZealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics andophthalmology. For more information please visit croma.atContactUschi MayerExternal CommunicationsCROMA-PHARMA GmbHCromazeile 2 I A-2100 Leobendorf, AustriaMobil: +43 676 84 68 68 966E-mail: mailto:uschi.mayer@croma.atWeb: https://at.croma.at/home-at/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044449/4030991/Croma_Pharma_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-receives-marketing-authorisation-for-letybo-in-a-further-12-european-markets-301821967.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169760/5506654OTS: Croma-Pharma