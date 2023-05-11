checkAd

Croma-Pharma receives marketing authorisation for Letybo® in a further 12 European markets

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) announced today that it has
received marketing authorisation for Letybo®, the company's botulinum toxin
product, in 12 additional European markets. These include Belgium, Cyprus, Czech
Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia
and Sweden. Letybo® will be launched in these countries in the coming weeks.

In 2022, Croma already received marketing authorisations and initiated launches
of Letybo® in 11 initial markets (including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany,
Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania and the UK).
As a next step, the company plans to obtain marketing authorisation in other
European countries such as Croatia, Iceland or Switzerland.

'The launch of Letybo®, our botulinum toxin, in Europe in 2022 was a turning
point for Croma. It added a highly catalytic, missing element to our already
comprehensive, differentiated portfolio. This has allowed us to significantly
enhance our attractiveness as a one stop supplier and tap into new customer
segments', commented Andreas Prinz, CEO. 'The planned market entry in the newly
authorised countries is expected to further accelerate our growth. We are
grateful to our partner Hugel for their valuable support during the launch
phase.'

With the phased launches of Letybo® for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines
in Europe, Croma has significantly enhanced its broad, minimally invasive
aesthetics range of hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, PDO threads, biostimulators
and its complementary skincare lines. Croma is one of five companies in Europe
to have a botulinum toxin in its product portfolio. Letybo® was the first new
botulinum toxin to be introduced to the European market in 17 years.

About Croma

Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a
leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The
company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including
botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its
own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is
a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its
manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil,
two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products
in 80 markets globally, including the US/Canada, China and Australia/New
Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and
ophthalmology. For more information please visit croma.at

Contact

Uschi Mayer

External Communications

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Cromazeile 2 I A-2100 Leobendorf, Austria

Mobil: +43 676 84 68 68 966

E-mail: mailto:uschi.mayer@croma.at

Web: https://at.croma.at/home-at/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044449/4030991/Croma_Pharma_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/croma-pharma-r
eceives-marketing-authorisation-for-letybo-in-a-further-12-european-markets-3018
21967.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169760/5506654
OTS: Croma-Pharma



