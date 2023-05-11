intec presents the ARGUS® F240 fiber tester at ANGA COM (FOTO)

Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, Germaninnovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology,will present its ARGUS® brand multifunction testers at this year's ANGA COM inCologne, Europe's leading business platform for broadband and content providers.Besides the twice award-winningARGUS® 300, the ARGUS® F240, a new compact fibertester, will be presented there.The ARGUS® F240 reliably tests on GPON and XGS-PON and relies primarily ontouchscreen operation. The selective 5-fold power meter can be switched into anexisting PON connection in through mode, allowing the optical levels on thedifferent downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT) wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON anda video overlay to be precisely determined simultaneously via five separatefilters. This allows other transmitters that may be on the line (alien ONT) tobe detected. Additionally, the PON ID can be read out from the PLOAM message.The ARGUS® can also perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performancetests at up to 2.5 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON.Furthermore, the ARGUS® F240 has many other test functions, such as WLANanalyzer, triple play tests as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form ofupload/download, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IPspeed tests directly on the fiber or on Ethernet.The SFP slot can be used, among other things, for the deployment of ActiveEthernet (AON), as is often the case in FTTH installations. In addition, theFiber-Inspection-Tool can be connected via USB, which detects scratches anddefects on optical fibers and displays them as a video image and in tabularform.intec at ANGA COM:May 23-25, Hall 7, Booth F44.Contact:Image material on request by email to Annika Stoßhoff,annika.stosshoff@argus.info.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43169/5506861OTS: intec GmbH