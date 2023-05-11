checkAd

intec presents the ARGUS® F240 fiber tester at ANGA COM (FOTO)

Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, German
innovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology,
will present its ARGUS® brand multifunction testers at this year's ANGA COM in
Cologne, Europe's leading business platform for broadband and content providers.
Besides the twice award-winningARGUS® 300, the ARGUS® F240, a new compact fiber
tester, will be presented there.

The ARGUS® F240 reliably tests on GPON and XGS-PON and relies primarily on
touchscreen operation. The selective 5-fold power meter can be switched into an
existing PON connection in through mode, allowing the optical levels on the
different downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT) wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON and
a video overlay to be precisely determined simultaneously via five separate
filters. This allows other transmitters that may be on the line (alien ONT) to
be detected. Additionally, the PON ID can be read out from the PLOAM message.
The ARGUS® can also perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performance
tests at up to 2.5 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON.

Furthermore, the ARGUS® F240 has many other test functions, such as WLAN
analyzer, triple play tests as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form of
upload/download, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IP
speed tests directly on the fiber or on Ethernet.

The SFP slot can be used, among other things, for the deployment of Active
Ethernet (AON), as is often the case in FTTH installations. In addition, the
Fiber-Inspection-Tool can be connected via USB, which detects scratches and
defects on optical fibers and displays them as a video image and in tabular
form.

intec at ANGA COM:May 23-25, Hall 7, Booth F44.

Contact:

Image material on request by email to Annika Stoßhoff,
annika.stosshoff@argus.info.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43169/5506861
OTS: intec GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

intec presents the ARGUS® F240 fiber tester at ANGA COM (FOTO) intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, German innovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology, will present its ARGUS® brand multifunction testers at this year's ANGA COM in Cologne, Europe's leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Innovationen ankurbeln statt Einschränkungen fortsetzen (FOTO)
268 Leser
VITAKO diskutiert "Markt versus Macht-Wettbewerb in der Verwaltungs-IT" und "Zukunft ...
220 Leser
COP28 President-Designate Calls for Action to Transform, Decarbonize and Future-Proof Economies at ...
204 Leser
Deutschlands Beste Online-Portale 2023 / Verbraucher-Award mit über 52.000 Kundenmeinungen - ...
172 Leser
E-Zigarette in der Mitte der Gesellschaft angekommen - große Resonanz bei Deutschlands ...
164 Leser
Bis ins Detail neu durchdacht: Leistungsstarke Tacker-Serie von Novus Tools
160 Leser
Vom Ruin / Kommentar von Andreas Härtel zu den sinkenden Immobilienpreisen
152 Leser
LichtBlick, 50Hertz und Granular Energy starten Pilotprojekt für mehr Transparenz bei ...
132 Leser
amperio GmbH erweitert Betrieb um eigenes Handwerkerteam (FOTO)
128 Leser
Meilenstein für die Medizin von Morgen / Bauphase bei Tevas Biotech-Projekt beendet: Der pharmazeutische Ausbau von Genesis ist fertig (FOTO)
124 Leser
Usman Zahur übernimmt Führung der neu geschaffenen BAT Area Central Europe sowie der ...
408 Leser
Connected Vehicle-Technologie und KI erhöhen Sicherheit für Fahrradverkehr
392 Leser
Ericsson und Dell Technologies arbeiten für flexiblere Cloud-RAN-Lösungen zusammen (FOTO)
372 Leser
"Zahlen, Daten und Fakten"-Broschüre des IKK e.V.: Neue Finanzierungsideen braucht die GKV
364 Leser
Techem erreicht Top-Platzierung im unabhängigen ESG-Risk-Rating von Sustainalytics (FOTO)
356 Leser
RTL Deutschland bündelt AdTech-Aktivitäten
352 Leser
DEVK etabliert neue Arbeitgebermarke (FOTO)
352 Leser
Wirtschaftliche Entwicklung im Dachdeckerhandwerk / Lieferengpässe größtenteils ...
320 Leser
Zahl der Einkommensmillionärinnen und -millionäre im Jahr 2019 in Deutschland um 4,6 % ...
320 Leser
Tiergesundheit - essentiell für Tierschutz, Umweltschutz und Klimaschutz - ...
304 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1872 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
1320 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
1028 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
964 Leser
Nach Beteiligung: Vermögensverwalter Swiss Investment Solution will an die Börse (FOTO)
948 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
940 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
940 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
924 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
876 Leser
Hinter den Zahlen: Warum die sinkenden Arbeitsunfallraten nicht die ganze Wahrheit erzählen (FOTO)
840 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
10974 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7887 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5808 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4380 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4289 Leser