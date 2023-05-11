checkAd

Ukrainian Nuclear Workers Chronicle Impact of War in New Book

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The World Institute for Nuclear Security (WINS) will launch Voices of Ukraine: Volume I on 15 May 2023 at Sofiensäle in Vienna, Austria.

 

Related Image

 

Rocket lodged in the road to Chornobyl

Source: SSE Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management

 

The book contains direct testimony of nuclear workers in Ukraine and examines the impact of the Russian war on the personal level and on global and nuclear security.

 

The launch features testimony from five nuclear workers and addresses by:

 

-          Minister German Haluschenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine

-          Mr Petro Kotin, Director General of Energoatom

-          Ambassador Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organisations

-          Ambassador Laura S H Holgate, US Ambassador to the Vienna Office of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency

 

"More than a year ago, President Putin launched a terrible war of aggression against Ukraine. By including the nuclear ruins of Chornobyl in the war, the Russian army put at risk the health and security of all people in Ukraine but also of Ukraine's neighbours and the whole of Europe," Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria, wrote in a letter of support. "The Voices of Ukraine project is an important building block in efforts to document these violations of international law and enable the international community to draw conclusions, both in terms of prosecuting possible crimes and of dealing with such acts of war."

 

"Voices of Ukraine [will] draw the attention of the entire world community to the risks to which Russia exposes the entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine, especially nuclear," Petro Kotin, Director General of Energoatom, said. "Only thanks to the courage of nuclear workers, who remain loyal to Ukraine, a disaster didn't happen."

 

The governments of Canada, Norway, Sweden and the USA funded this project.

 

In the book, individuals share their deeply personal choices - when to seek refuge abroad; whether to continue their work or join the armed forces - and the impact of the war on the nuclear sector.

 

WINS is an international non-governmental organisation committed to building a global community of nuclear security professionals who are willing to work together to strengthen the security of nuclear and other radioactive materials.

 

WINS' primary purpose is to improve the professionalism and competence of all those involved in nuclear security so nuclear and other radioactive materials are not used for terrorist or other criminal purposes by any actor, whether State or non-State.

 

More information, quotes and photos

https://www.wins.org/ukrainian-nuclear-workers-chronicle-impact-of-war ...

 

Contact Information

 

Suzanne Carlson

Communications and Learning Strategist

suzanne.carlson@wins.org

 

SOURCE: World Institute for Nuclear Security

 



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:



Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:
Newsletter...

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Diskussion: NG ENERGY - Sauberes Gas und Öl aus Kolumbien

Diskussion: Reibkuchens Goldforum - Politik, Märkte, Meinungen, Weltgeschehen mit Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Ukrainian Nuclear Workers Chronicle Impact of War in New Book VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The World Institute for Nuclear Security (WINS) will launch Voices of Ukraine: Volume I on 15 May 2023 at Sofiensäle in Vienna, Austria. Related Image Rocket lodged in the road to ChornobylSource: SSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Nano One stellt vierteljährliches Fortschrittsupdate bereit und gibt die Ergebnisse für das erste ...
216 Leser
Korrektur: Metallic Minerals gibt strategische Kapitalinvestition durch Newcrest Mining in Höhe von 6,3 Mio. ...
156 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Die Biofrontera AG will das europäische Marketing intensivieren
132 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp. wird sich auf dem Internationalen Symposium 2023 der IAEO über Uranrohstoffe ...
124 Leser
Ximen meldet die wichtigsten Ergebnisse der geochemische Boden- und Gesteinsuntersuchungen 2022 auf ...
120 Leser
Calibre meldet erste hochgradige Bohrergebnisse im östlichen Borosi-Minenkomplex; Bohrungen ...
116 Leser
Liacon stellt "bahnbrechende" 12V LFP-Batterie mit überragender Leistung vor
116 Leser
FSD Pharma wurden 2,81 Mio. $ an Kostenentschädigung von Dr. Raza Bokhari zugesprochen
116 Leser
LINUS Digital Finance und Exporo bauen B2B2C-Partnerschaft im Zuge einer weiteren gemeinsamen ...
112 Leser
Osisko berichtet Ergebnisse des 1. Quartals 2023
108 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet die erfolgreiche Injektion von liposomalem CBD bei einer gelähmten Ziege im ...
1124 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater Limited: Operating Update
1040 Leser
Core One befindet sich mit mehreren Unternehmen über Psilocybin-Lieferungen im Gespräch
1024 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Neuer Patentantrag für Exosomen-Plattform eingereicht
996 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Energiespeicher: Tesla sieht Bedarf von 240 Terrawatt für Elektrifizierung
464 Leser
CDN Maverick vergibt Option auf das Konzessionsgebiet Nevasca an NOAL und kündigt ...
408 Leser
GenAI übernimmt Firma für KI-gestützte Abrechnungen im medizinischen Bereich
372 Leser
Beabsichtigte Transaktion von Allied Gold zeigt den potenziellen Wert von Desert Golds SMSZ-Projekt ...
352 Leser
Medigene AG präsentiert auf anstehenden Investoren-Konferenzen
352 Leser
Aspermont konnte im zweiten Quartal sein dynamisches Wachstum aufrecht erhalten und die ...
344 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Jahresergebnisse für 2022 mit einem Umsatz von USD 2,6 Millionen
2108 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Neue Wege in der Schmerztherapie: Innocan Pharma erhält US-Patent für RELIEF & GO
1708 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Verkauf von 5.000 Einheiten und die Expansion in den litauischen, lettischen ...
1452 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma erweitert IP-Portfolio: Patentanmeldung für Cannabinoid-Abgabeplattform eingereicht
1372 Leser
Kiplin Metals ernennt Vertragspartner für das Explorationsprogramm auf dem Uranprojekt Cluff Lake ...
1152 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet die erfolgreiche Injektion von liposomalem CBD bei einer gelähmten Ziege im ...
1124 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater Limited: Operating Update
1040 Leser
Core One befindet sich mit mehreren Unternehmen über Psilocybin-Lieferungen im Gespräch
1024 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Neuer Patentantrag für Exosomen-Plattform eingereicht
996 Leser
Awakened von Core One schließt erfolgreich die synthetische Produktion von Psilocin in seiner ...
748 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17789 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
5270 Leser
TECO 2030: Weihnachtsbotschaft an die Aktionäre
4516 Leser
Zero-Waste Umsetzung: Rock Tech Lithium, GP Papenburg und Schwenk Zement arbeiten bei der kommerziellen Verwertung von ...
3116 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
3064 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2991 Leser
First Hydrogen begrüßt Wasserstoff-Abkommen mit Deutschland
2881 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - Innocan Pharma: Meilensteine 2022 und Unternehmensausblick 2023
2744 Leser
Looking Glass Labs legt das Startdatum für die Alpha-Version von Pocket ...
2569 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations - CBD-Medizin für Tiere: Dr. Benitz und Innocan Pharma kooperieren bei der Kommerzialisierung
2532 Leser