NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2022/2023 (FOTO)

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2022/2023

- Revenues climb by 14.7% to BEUR 1.423

- Cloud Subscription segment posts accelerated growth of 57.1%

- EBITA up 56.2% from MEUR 63.5 to MEUR 99.2

- EBITA margin at 7.0%

- Forecast for 2023/24: Revenue expected to increase by between 4% and 6% on

like-for-like basis



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG significantly improved all relevant key figures

in the past fiscal year, with earnings increasing at an above-average rate. In

the fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the company generated

significant revenue growth of 14.7% to BEUR 1.42 after BEUR 1.24 in the previous

year. Organic growth came to 10.8%. The newly acquired companies contributed

growth of +3.9% to this revenue upturn. Earnings before interest, taxes, and

amortization (EBITA) exceeded the previous year's level of MEUR 63.5 by 56.2%

again at MEUR 99.2. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG amounted to

BEUR 1.657 as of March 31, 2023, also significantly higher than the previous

year's level of BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022.



