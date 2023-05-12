checkAd

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2022/2023 (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) -

- Revenues climb by 14.7% to BEUR 1.423
- Cloud Subscription segment posts accelerated growth of 57.1%
- EBITA up 56.2% from MEUR 63.5 to MEUR 99.2
- EBITA margin at 7.0%
- Forecast for 2023/24: Revenue expected to increase by between 4% and 6% on
like-for-like basis

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG significantly improved all relevant key figures
in the past fiscal year, with earnings increasing at an above-average rate. In
the fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the company generated
significant revenue growth of 14.7% to BEUR 1.42 after BEUR 1.24 in the previous
year. Organic growth came to 10.8%. The newly acquired companies contributed
growth of +3.9% to this revenue upturn. Earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortization (EBITA) exceeded the previous year's level of MEUR 63.5 by 56.2%
again at MEUR 99.2. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG amounted to
BEUR 1.657 as of March 31, 2023, also significantly higher than the previous
year's level of BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, comments: "We seamlessly
continued the already excellent development from the previous year and achieved
another record year for many key figures. All in all, NTT DATA Business
Solutions generated revenue growth well above the sector average. One strong
growth driver on the revenue side was cloud subscription and our own software
products. We increased the number of our employees by 11.1% to 13,530."

In the revenue segments, consulting business now reached revenues of MEUR 651.6
after MEUR 554.7 in the previous year, representing a year-on-year increase of
17.5%. Revenues in licensing business declined by 23.1% from MEUR 65.4 to MEUR
50.3. The most significant growth in revenue was once again achieved by the
Cloud Subscription segment, which was up by 57.1% at MEUR 90.0 after MEUR 57.3
in the previous year. The Managed Services segment increased its revenue by
12.2% to MEUR 626.1 after the previous year's figure of MEUR 558.0. Revenues in
the Other segment came to MEUR 5.4 after MEUR 5.9 in the previous year.

Broken down by territory, the DACH region saw revenue growth of 14.8% to MEUR
621.8 after MEUR 541.8 in the previous fiscal year. Western Europe boosted
revenues from MEUR 183.9 to MEUR 192.5 last year, representing a 4.7% upturn. At
16.7%, there was strong growth again in Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE), which
generated revenue of MEUR 255.3 compared to MEUR 218.8 in the previous year.
Revenue in the Americas region continued to grow significantly by 29.9% from
MEUR 193.5 to MEUR 251.4. The APAC segment also increased its revenue by 2.2%
Seite 1 von 2



