POLYTECHNIK supplies technology for the largest industrial torrefaction plant in Europe

Weißenbach (ots) - Finnish company Joensuu Biocoal Oy will use innovative

technology from Austria to produce renewable alternatives to fossil coal. The

pioneering project demonstrates a potential solution to the industrial push

towards carbon neutrality, helping to reduce the environmental impact caused by

fossil fuels while providing a renewable energy source. (Weissenbach, Lower

Austria, May 12, 2023)



Sustainably harvested forest residues are heated in a low-oxygen environment to

produce a carbon-rich end-product. Torrefied biomass, or biocoal, has a higher

energy density thantraditional woody biomass, and is therefore more efficient to

transport and easier toapply in existing coal power facilities or cement plants,

due to its properties. It can beused in a range of applications including power

generation, heating and in industrialprocesses e.g. in metal industry as a

carbon neutral alternative.



