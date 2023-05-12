checkAd

POLYTECHNIK supplies technology for the largest industrial torrefaction plant in Europe

Weißenbach (ots) - Finnish company Joensuu Biocoal Oy will use innovative
technology from Austria to produce renewable alternatives to fossil coal. The
pioneering project demonstrates a potential solution to the industrial push
towards carbon neutrality, helping to reduce the environmental impact caused by
fossil fuels while providing a renewable energy source. (Weissenbach, Lower
Austria, May 12, 2023)

Sustainably harvested forest residues are heated in a low-oxygen environment to
produce a carbon-rich end-product. Torrefied biomass, or biocoal, has a higher
energy density thantraditional woody biomass, and is therefore more efficient to
transport and easier toapply in existing coal power facilities or cement plants,
due to its properties. It can beused in a range of applications including power
generation, heating and in industrialprocesses e.g. in metal industry as a
carbon neutral alternative.

The innovative technology for the torrefaction plant comes from Austria.
International technology Group ANDRITZ will design, manufacture, and supply the
reactor based on NextFuel AB technology, and POLYTECHNIK will design,
manufacture, and supply the lean gas burner and the technology for energy
treatment and utilization, which will ensure a cycle-like use of the process
energy. Construction is scheduled to start in mid-2023, and production to begin
in late 2024.The new bio-industrial plant will produce up to 60,000 tons of
biocoal briquettes per year, which will replace fossil coal in various
industrial processes. The plant can utilise sustainably sourced by-products of
local forestry, such as bark and low-grade biomass, which show the enormous
potential for CO2 savings of large-scale defossilisation technology.

In addition, there are plans to build a cluster around the plant, which includes
e.g. Natural Resources Institute Finland, University of Eastern Finland, Karelia
University of Applied Sciences and Business Joensuu. The group's goal is to
develop products and refine new uses for torrefied biomass.

Contact for inquiries:

Lisa Schmidt
+43 699 17144890
mailto:l.schmidt@polytechnik.at
http://www.polytechnik.com


