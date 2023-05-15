checkAd

Battery management system (BMS) is the "brain" of any energy storage system and is critical for efficient and safe ESS operation (FOTO)

Vilnius, Lithuania (ots) - Using Li-Ion batteries functional safety, whole
battery system customization, maintenance efforts and total cost of ownership
are key criteria to utilize cost effective clean energy solutions. That is where
EMUS BMS stands out in the market - it provides highly modular and flexible
battery management system topology (Distributed, Centralized or even mixed) for
almost any voltage and current (discharge) ranges, which allows to match
customer's application requirements precisely.

More than 10 years of experience developing hardware design and proprietary
software algorithms, provides EMUS customers with high quality intelligent
battery management system, which is famous for - user friendly setup and
integration, free of charge software, extremely wide range of battery system
operational scenarios setup. Remote battery system monitoring via Wi-Fi,
Cellular or GPS are also available and solution can be used all around the
globe.

We practice zero tolerance to quality and reliability faults, so our customers
can be confident using EMUS battery management systems. EMUS Control Panel
provides users with ability to configure and parameterize more than 200 various
parameters, hence power supply, charging, communication, SOC/SOH, warnings, and
protections parameters setup possibilities are unlimited.

EMUS has integration of CAN communication protocols of the most popular
inverters used globally, hence it is ideal BMS for energy storage systems! It is
also possible to integrate the new ones as well.

Battery made simple - this is EMUS BMS promise helping companies all around the
world to operate Li-Ion batteries safely with easy and fast BMS assembly as well
intuitive system setup!

Contact:

EMUS, UAB
Vaidotas Rutkauskas, Sales director
Ph.no.: +370 686 45554
Email: mailto:vr@emusbms.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169725/5509347
OTS: EMUS, UAB



