checkAd

Solar for agriculture - GRIPS inaugurates solar plant in Senegal

Berlin, Germany (ots) - GRIPS Energy, the German renewable energy company and
its subsidiary in Dakar GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL, are proud to announce the
commissioning of their first photovoltaic solar plant in Senegal. On the 16th of
May, in Diama, Saint-Louis, GRIPS Energy and la Société des Cultures Légumières
(SCL) will celebrate the successful completion of SCL's solar project, together
with honourable guests from the business, education and government sectors. The
604 kWp ground-mounted photovoltaic solar plant is an important step in SCL's
journey to reducing their carbon footprint whilst simultaneously reducing their
electricity costs.

"We are very proud and happy to have taken this exciting first step towards our
transition to renewable energies together with GRIPS," says Hamedine BA, SCL's
technical officer for the solar plant at the Diama agricultural farm. "Project
implementation went smoothly, and we can already see the reduction in our
electricity bill. We are even thinking of expanding the plant with an energy
storage system," BA continues.

Amadou SAM, director of GRIPS Energy Senegal, confirms: "Our approach of a
close-knit partnership with our customer SCL and our Senegalese installation
partner, in tight collaboration with the engineering experts from our German
headquarters, has clearly demonstrated its value. We will of course remain SCL's
long-term partner and ensure full performance, service and maintenance
throughout the lifetime of the solar plant."

In line with the company's full-service offer, a one-stop-shop approach, GRIPS
has overseen every detail of the project: from initial feasibility study and
customized plant design, to installation. Now that the plant is operational,
GRIPS ensures top performance as well as routine plant maintenance through its
local partner. "We are pleased to expand our business activities in West African
countries with our first solar project in Senegal. Personally, I am extremely
impressed by SCL's farming in the "Sands of the Sahel", increasingly using solar
power, and thus particularly sustainable," says Timon Herzog, Managing Director
of GRIPS Energy.

SCL, Société de Cultures Légumières, was founded in 2006. Its farms of more than
2000 ha in the Saint-Louis region of northern Senegal, cultivate vegetables for
the Senegalese and sub-regional markets as well as for export to the UK and
European markets. The company's vocation is to be a socially responsible company
integrated into the economic, social and environmental compass of Senegal.

http://www.scl.sn

GIPS Energy supports the commercial and industrial sector in African countries
in their transition to affordable renewable energies. GRIPS implements the
renewable energy project and establishes a long-term partnership with the client
by offering flexible contracts in compliance with local regulations. GRIPS
evaluates the clients' electricity consumption and designs renewable energy
systems that optimally meet customers' specific requirements.

http://www.grips-energy.com

Contact:

M. Amadou SAM
Country Director Senegal, GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL
Phone: +221 78 157 35 81
Email: mailto:Amadou.Sam@grips-energy.com



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  105   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Solar for agriculture - GRIPS inaugurates solar plant in Senegal GRIPS Energy, the German renewable energy company and its subsidiary in Dakar GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL, are proud to announce the commissioning of their first photovoltaic solar plant in Senegal. On the 16th of May, in Diama, Saint-Louis, GRIPS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Mehr Buchungen in der Urlaubszeit: Performance Hotel verrät 5 Sofortmaßnahmen, mit denen die Hotellerie jetzt die richtigen ...
188 Leser
Großhandelspreise im April 2023: -0,5 % gegenüber April 2022
180 Leser
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe stärkt Präsenz in Köln
180 Leser
Neues Managementbuch über Internationalisierung von Michael Gutowski
176 Leser
Mit Kai Ebel im Interview über E-Mobility und Ladelösungen (FOTO)
176 Leser
Exazyme sichert sich 2 Mio. Euro Finanzierung für KI-gestützte Proteinentwicklung / ...
172 Leser
Nach Bewertung: Swiss Investment Solution publiziert Bookbuilding-Spanne für Börsengang
168 Leser
NORMA eröffnet in Gerolzhofen größtes und modernstes Logistikzentrum - ...
164 Leser
Continentale Krankenversicherung: KV-Roadshow 2023 -"Die Attraktivität der PKV ist ungebrochen" (FOTO)
152 Leser
Niclas Bamberg wird Head of Legal bei adesso benefit solutions (FOTO)
148 Leser
Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
668 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
632 Leser
ADAC Luftrettung steigt in den Telenotarzt-Bereich ein
420 Leser
Connected Vehicle-Technologie und KI erhöhen Sicherheit für Fahrradverkehr
392 Leser
Familienunternehmer Friedrich P. Kötter: Sicherheitsbranche gleichrangig im geplanten KRITIS-Rahmengesetz berücksichtigen / ...
384 Leser
Techem erreicht Top-Platzierung im unabhängigen ESG-Risk-Rating von Sustainalytics (FOTO)
372 Leser
Christoph Zeiher wird neuer Nachrichtenchef der dpa (FOTO)
368 Leser
"Zahlen, Daten und Fakten"-Broschüre des IKK e.V.: Neue Finanzierungsideen braucht die GKV
364 Leser
KI-Plattform EMMA® als Marke beim Deutschen Patentamt registriert
348 Leser
5,5 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe im 1. Quartal 2023 als im ...
320 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1944 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
1320 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
1072 Leser
Nach Beteiligung: Vermögensverwalter Swiss Investment Solution will an die Börse (FOTO)
1044 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
1028 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
940 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
940 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
924 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
876 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7887 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5824 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4392 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4293 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4119 Leser