Solar for agriculture - GRIPS inaugurates solar plant in Senegal

Berlin, Germany (ots) - GRIPS Energy, the German renewable energy company and

its subsidiary in Dakar GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL, are proud to announce the

commissioning of their first photovoltaic solar plant in Senegal. On the 16th of

May, in Diama, Saint-Louis, GRIPS Energy and la Société des Cultures Légumières

(SCL) will celebrate the successful completion of SCL's solar project, together

with honourable guests from the business, education and government sectors. The

604 kWp ground-mounted photovoltaic solar plant is an important step in SCL's

journey to reducing their carbon footprint whilst simultaneously reducing their

electricity costs.



"We are very proud and happy to have taken this exciting first step towards our

transition to renewable energies together with GRIPS," says Hamedine BA, SCL's

technical officer for the solar plant at the Diama agricultural farm. "Project

implementation went smoothly, and we can already see the reduction in our

electricity bill. We are even thinking of expanding the plant with an energy

storage system," BA continues.



