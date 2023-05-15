Solar for agriculture - GRIPS inaugurates solar plant in Senegal
Berlin, Germany (ots) - GRIPS Energy, the German renewable energy company and
its subsidiary in Dakar GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL, are proud to announce the
commissioning of their first photovoltaic solar plant in Senegal. On the 16th of
May, in Diama, Saint-Louis, GRIPS Energy and la Société des Cultures Légumières
(SCL) will celebrate the successful completion of SCL's solar project, together
with honourable guests from the business, education and government sectors. The
604 kWp ground-mounted photovoltaic solar plant is an important step in SCL's
journey to reducing their carbon footprint whilst simultaneously reducing their
electricity costs.
"We are very proud and happy to have taken this exciting first step towards our
transition to renewable energies together with GRIPS," says Hamedine BA, SCL's
technical officer for the solar plant at the Diama agricultural farm. "Project
implementation went smoothly, and we can already see the reduction in our
electricity bill. We are even thinking of expanding the plant with an energy
storage system," BA continues.
Amadou SAM, director of GRIPS Energy Senegal, confirms: "Our approach of a
close-knit partnership with our customer SCL and our Senegalese installation
partner, in tight collaboration with the engineering experts from our German
headquarters, has clearly demonstrated its value. We will of course remain SCL's
long-term partner and ensure full performance, service and maintenance
throughout the lifetime of the solar plant."
In line with the company's full-service offer, a one-stop-shop approach, GRIPS
has overseen every detail of the project: from initial feasibility study and
customized plant design, to installation. Now that the plant is operational,
GRIPS ensures top performance as well as routine plant maintenance through its
local partner. "We are pleased to expand our business activities in West African
countries with our first solar project in Senegal. Personally, I am extremely
impressed by SCL's farming in the "Sands of the Sahel", increasingly using solar
power, and thus particularly sustainable," says Timon Herzog, Managing Director
of GRIPS Energy.
SCL, Société de Cultures Légumières, was founded in 2006. Its farms of more than
2000 ha in the Saint-Louis region of northern Senegal, cultivate vegetables for
the Senegalese and sub-regional markets as well as for export to the UK and
European markets. The company's vocation is to be a socially responsible company
integrated into the economic, social and environmental compass of Senegal.
http://www.scl.sn
GIPS Energy supports the commercial and industrial sector in African countries
in their transition to affordable renewable energies. GRIPS implements the
renewable energy project and establishes a long-term partnership with the client
by offering flexible contracts in compliance with local regulations. GRIPS
evaluates the clients' electricity consumption and designs renewable energy
systems that optimally meet customers' specific requirements.
http://www.grips-energy.com
Contact:
M. Amadou SAM
Country Director Senegal, GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL
Phone: +221 78 157 35 81
Email: mailto:Amadou.Sam@grips-energy.com
