checkAd
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 16.05.2023
Kursziel: CAD 1,69 (bisher CAD 1,59)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Reopening Los Santos mine utilizing proprietary technology  
We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). Given a lower number of shares outstanding and lower capex from re-operationalising the Spanish Los Santos mine than previously anticipated, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.69 from CAD 1.59 per share. With an expected share price performance of 181.7%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.
In the first quarter of 2023, Almonty's earnings showed no surprises. As expected, the costs incurred from the development of Sangdong were not fully covered by the revenues from the producing Valtreixal mine. The bottom line was an operating loss (EBIT) of CAD -0.864mn (Q1/2022: CAD -0.866mn) on revenues of CAD 7.097mn (Q1/2022: CAD 6.258mn, +13.4% YoY). The operating cash flow improved on a year-on-year basis to CAD -0.726mn from CAD -1.547mn in Q1/2022.

The former producing mine in western Spain, Los Santos, will be put back into operation in the coming months and thus earlier than expected by the company. Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in 2011 and put into planned care and maintenance in 2020 pending capex required to process its tailings inventory. New studies have shown that the plant's infrastructure can be modified using the proprietary Almonty flotation technology with improved recovery rates so that retreating the tailings will be economically reasonable. With capex of less than USD 1.3mn, Almonty will retreat the tailings to recover the more than 800,000 MTUs of tungsten (WO3) concentrate contained in the sands and torta with a total average tailings grade of 0.14%. Once fully operational, Los Santos is expected to generate revenues similar to the Portuguese Panasqueira production mine, which generated revenues of CAD 24.8mn in 2022.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27013.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +0,47 % und einem Kurs von 0,432EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 1,69 Euro


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  105   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc. Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Aktien New York: Dow gibt etwas nach - Industriestimmung bricht ein
792 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow gibt etwas nach - Industriestimmung bricht ein
732 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Hoffnung auf Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit stützt Dow
596 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf Lösung im Schuldenstreit (1) 
596 Leser
Brennstoffzellen-Anbieter SFC Energy mit Umsatzsprung im ersten Quartal
552 Leser
Preis für russisches Öl steigt wieder
480 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Moderate Gewinne - US-Schuldenstreit und Zahlenflut im Blick
420 Leser
Ölpreise legen nach Talfahrt zu
404 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Weiter kein Schwung - US-Schuldenobergrenze im Fokus
376 Leser
Aktien Asien/Pazifik: Chinesische Börsen verlieren - schwache Wirtschaftsdaten
348 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Inflationsdaten treiben Tech-Sektor an
992 Leser
Schweiz nennt Beträge der russischen Zentralbank in der Schweiz
988 Leser
ROUNDUP: Tui erwartet starken Reisesommer - Aktie gibt trotzdem nach
976 Leser
Mehr Reisebuchungen und höhere Preise stimmen Tui optimistisch
940 Leser
Neugeschäft und Gewinn der Deutschen Pfandbriefbank brechen ein
916 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Streit um Schuldenobergrenze
904 Leser
Aktien New York: Dow gibt etwas nach - Industriestimmung bricht ein
792 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste - Inflationsdaten werfen Schatten voraus
788 Leser
Online-Shopper zahlen meist mit Paypal
772 Leser
Allianz kauft für bis zu 1,5 Milliarden Euro eigene Aktien zurück
756 Leser
Aktien New York: Per Saldo kaum Bewegung - Zinssenkung trifft Erwartungen (1) 
4212 Leser
Verdi-Chef: Kompromisse bei Laufzeit und Altersteilzeit in Tarifrunde
2968 Leser
Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste nach weiterer Zinserhöhung
2892 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Presse: Viessmann will Wärmepumpen-Produktion an US-Konzern verkaufen
2424 Leser
Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne - JPMorgan übernimmt First Republic
2252 Leser
Ölpreise geben kräftig nach
2172 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: US-Notenbank erhöht Leitzins und lässt weiteren Kurs offen
2052 Leser
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
1880 Leser
Tarifparteien im öffentlichen Dienst einigen sich
1848 Leser
Aktien New York: Schwach - Sorgen um US-Bankensektor kochen wieder hoch
1704 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30504 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25745 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13405 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
11568 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
8536 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7158 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
7025 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6961 Leser