"Time to Decide Europe Summit 2023" Over 300 guests to attend high-level conference organised by ERSTE Foundation and IWM
Vienna (ots) - Today, Tuesday 16 May 2023, ERSTE Foundation is hosting the Time
To Decide Europe Summit 2023 in cooperation with the Institute for Human
Sciences (IWM). 15 leading European intellectuals are developing propositions
and debating possible solutions for the future of Europe given the crises we are
facing today. Around 300 guests are about to experience an innovative debate
format on-site in Vienna.
This one-day conference came into being last year in the context of the shock of
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Time to Decide Europe Summit was an
integral way we started to deal with the crisis in political, economic and
social terms.
To Decide Europe Summit 2023 in cooperation with the Institute for Human
Sciences (IWM). 15 leading European intellectuals are developing propositions
and debating possible solutions for the future of Europe given the crises we are
facing today. Around 300 guests are about to experience an innovative debate
format on-site in Vienna.
This one-day conference came into being last year in the context of the shock of
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Time to Decide Europe Summit was an
integral way we started to deal with the crisis in political, economic and
social terms.
Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander
Schallenberg will be giving the welcome address, as well as Frans Timmermans ,
Vice-President of the European Council via Video. Over three sessions the panel
will continue the debate and discuss geopolitics and the politics of Europe,
current challenges to European democracy, and the economy, energy and the
environment respectively.
The live stream, the programme and the complete list of participants at the
podium are available here
https://www.erstestiftung.org/en/events/time-to-decide/ (the recordings will be
available from 17 May).
About ERSTE Foundation : ERSTE Foundation creates social, economic and cultural
infrastructure and innovation for a changing Europe. As the core shareholder of
Erste Group, ERSTE Foundation is charged with securing the independent future of
one of the largest financial services providers in Central, Eastern and
South-Eastern Europe. As a private Austrian savings bank foundation, the
foundation is committed to serving the common good in the region in which the
bank operates. http://www.erstestiftung.org
About IWM : The Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) is an independent institute
for advanced study in the humanities and social sciences. Since 1982, it has
promoted intellectual exchange between East and West, between academia and
society, and between a variety of disciplines and schools of thought.
http://www.iwm.at
Schedule
16 May 2023, 1.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. CET
Grand Hall, Erste Campus, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria
Live Stream available here:
https://youtu.be/4Ii3_xh7xI8
Contact:
Thomas Goiser
M: +43 664 2410268
mailto:thomas@goiser.at
ERSTE Foundation Communication
Sarah Hayes
M: +43 664 8385610
mailto:sarah.hayes@erstestiftung.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159428/5510651
OTS: Erste Foundation
Schallenberg will be giving the welcome address, as well as Frans Timmermans ,
Vice-President of the European Council via Video. Over three sessions the panel
will continue the debate and discuss geopolitics and the politics of Europe,
current challenges to European democracy, and the economy, energy and the
environment respectively.
The live stream, the programme and the complete list of participants at the
podium are available here
https://www.erstestiftung.org/en/events/time-to-decide/ (the recordings will be
available from 17 May).
About ERSTE Foundation : ERSTE Foundation creates social, economic and cultural
infrastructure and innovation for a changing Europe. As the core shareholder of
Erste Group, ERSTE Foundation is charged with securing the independent future of
one of the largest financial services providers in Central, Eastern and
South-Eastern Europe. As a private Austrian savings bank foundation, the
foundation is committed to serving the common good in the region in which the
bank operates. http://www.erstestiftung.org
About IWM : The Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) is an independent institute
for advanced study in the humanities and social sciences. Since 1982, it has
promoted intellectual exchange between East and West, between academia and
society, and between a variety of disciplines and schools of thought.
http://www.iwm.at
Schedule
16 May 2023, 1.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. CET
Grand Hall, Erste Campus, Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria
Live Stream available here:
https://youtu.be/4Ii3_xh7xI8
Contact:
Thomas Goiser
M: +43 664 2410268
mailto:thomas@goiser.at
ERSTE Foundation Communication
Sarah Hayes
M: +43 664 8385610
mailto:sarah.hayes@erstestiftung.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159428/5510651
OTS: Erste Foundation
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |