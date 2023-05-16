"Time to Decide Europe Summit 2023" Over 300 guests to attend high-level conference organised by ERSTE Foundation and IWM

Vienna (ots) - Today, Tuesday 16 May 2023, ERSTE Foundation is hosting the Time

To Decide Europe Summit 2023 in cooperation with the Institute for Human

Sciences (IWM). 15 leading European intellectuals are developing propositions

and debating possible solutions for the future of Europe given the crises we are

facing today. Around 300 guests are about to experience an innovative debate

format on-site in Vienna.



This one-day conference came into being last year in the context of the shock of

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Time to Decide Europe Summit was an

integral way we started to deal with the crisis in political, economic and

social terms.



