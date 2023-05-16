Infosys and bp Deepen their Relationship to Transform bp's Digital Application Landscape
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Modernize end-to-end application services to enhance operational efficiencies
and business resilience
- Build adaptive, agile and AI-amplified processes to accelerate innovation
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and https://apc
01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bp.com%2F&data=05%7C0
1%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C44f0322be79948f4dcd308db52ddb430%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638194884385138231%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj
oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sda
ta=qBx0nErGOPKx12gpqKpQaOEZlX8vYPdPnj62S2gzn1A%3D&reserved=0 , a global
integrated energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) on May 10 to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp's
primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development,
modernization, management and maintenance. This strategic engagement further
strengthens the long-standing relationship, spanning over two decades, between
the two companies.
- Modernize end-to-end application services to enhance operational efficiencies
and business resilience
- Build adaptive, agile and AI-amplified processes to accelerate innovation
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and https://apc
01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bp.com%2F&data=05%7C0
1%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C44f0322be79948f4dcd308db52ddb430%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638194884385138231%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj
oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sda
ta=qBx0nErGOPKx12gpqKpQaOEZlX8vYPdPnj62S2gzn1A%3D&reserved=0 , a global
integrated energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) on May 10 to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp's
primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development,
modernization, management and maintenance. This strategic engagement further
strengthens the long-standing relationship, spanning over two decades, between
the two companies.
As bp pivots towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to
be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero,
bp and Infosys will together focus on modernizing bp's application landscape to
enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and
build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation. The companies
will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I and
other social impact initiatives.
Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp, said, "We are delighted to
further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital
transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we
look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of
our customers and drive growth for the future."
Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "This is a strategic milestone in our
long-standing relationship with bp. As we see global momentum in energy
transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximize
operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working
towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp.
Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in
AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp's operational landscape
and drive business growth."
be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero,
bp and Infosys will together focus on modernizing bp's application landscape to
enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and
build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation. The companies
will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I and
other social impact initiatives.
Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp, said, "We are delighted to
further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital
transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we
look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of
our customers and drive growth for the future."
Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "This is a strategic milestone in our
long-standing relationship with bp. As we see global momentum in energy
transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximize
operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working
towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp.
Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in
AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp's operational landscape
and drive business growth."
|Diskussion: Alpha Lithium Corporation ehemals Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L
|Diskussion: InflaRx
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 65 | 0 |