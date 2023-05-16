Infosys and bp Deepen their Relationship to Transform bp's Digital Application Landscape

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Modernize end-to-end application services to enhance operational efficiencies

and business resilience

- Build adaptive, agile and AI-amplified processes to accelerate innovation



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and https://apc

01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bp.com%2F&data=05%7C0

1%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C44f0322be79948f4dcd308db52ddb430%7C63ce7d592f3e

42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638194884385138231%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj

oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sda

ta=qBx0nErGOPKx12gpqKpQaOEZlX8vYPdPnj62S2gzn1A%3D&reserved=0 , a global

integrated energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) on May 10 to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp's

primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development,

modernization, management and maintenance. This strategic engagement further

strengthens the long-standing relationship, spanning over two decades, between

the two companies.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

As bp pivots towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition tobe a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero,bp and Infosys will together focus on modernizing bp's application landscape toenhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, andbuild more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation. The companieswill continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I andother social impact initiatives.Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp, said, "We are delighted tofurther develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digitaltransformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, welook forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs ofour customers and drive growth for the future."Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "This is a strategic milestone in ourlong-standing relationship with bp. As we see global momentum in energytransition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximizeoperational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly workingtowards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp.Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements inAI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp's operational landscapeand drive business growth."