checkAd

Infosys and bp Deepen their Relationship to Transform bp's Digital Application Landscape

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Modernize end-to-end application services to enhance operational efficiencies
and business resilience
- Build adaptive, agile and AI-amplified processes to accelerate innovation

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and https://apc
01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bp.com%2F&data=05%7C0
1%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C44f0322be79948f4dcd308db52ddb430%7C63ce7d592f3e
42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638194884385138231%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIj
oiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sda
ta=qBx0nErGOPKx12gpqKpQaOEZlX8vYPdPnj62S2gzn1A%3D&reserved=0 , a global
integrated energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) on May 10 to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp's
primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development,
modernization, management and maintenance. This strategic engagement further
strengthens the long-standing relationship, spanning over two decades, between
the two companies.

As bp pivots towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to
be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero,
bp and Infosys will together focus on modernizing bp's application landscape to
enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and
build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation. The companies
will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I and
other social impact initiatives.

Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp, said, "We are delighted to
further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital
transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we
look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of
our customers and drive growth for the future."

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "This is a strategic milestone in our
long-standing relationship with bp. As we see global momentum in energy
transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximize
operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working
towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp.
Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in
AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp's operational landscape
and drive business growth."
Seite 1 von 3


Diskussion: Alpha Lithium Corporation ehemals Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L

Diskussion: InflaRx


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Infosys and bp Deepen their Relationship to Transform bp's Digital Application Landscape - Modernize end-to-end application services to enhance operational efficiencies and business resilience - Build adaptive, agile and AI-amplified processes to accelerate innovation Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe stärkt Präsenz in Köln
292 Leser
Nach Bewertung: Swiss Investment Solution publiziert Bookbuilding-Spanne für Börsengang
264 Leser
Mehr Buchungen in der Urlaubszeit: Performance Hotel verrät 5 Sofortmaßnahmen, mit denen die Hotellerie jetzt die richtigen ...
236 Leser
Incyte: Zulassung der Ruxolitinib-Creme (Opzelura® ) zur Behandlung von Vitiligo
212 Leser
Continentale Krankenversicherung: KV-Roadshow 2023 -"Die Attraktivität der PKV ist ungebrochen" (FOTO)
196 Leser
Solar for agriculture - GRIPS inaugurates solar plant in Senegal
196 Leser
Der Einfluss der Geopolitik auf Edelmetalle (FOTO)
168 Leser
15 Jahre Hausarztvertrag der AOK Baden-Württemberg - eine gesicherte Erfolgsbilanz: Chronisch Kranke werden besser und wirtschaftlicher versorgt und leben länger
168 Leser
Erster E-Commerce-Atlas für Deutschland veröffentlicht - Wo steht der Onlinehandel in Ost ...
156 Leser
BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
156 Leser
Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
668 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
632 Leser
ADAC Luftrettung steigt in den Telenotarzt-Bereich ein
420 Leser
Christoph Zeiher wird neuer Nachrichtenchef der dpa (FOTO)
400 Leser
Familienunternehmer Friedrich P. Kötter: Sicherheitsbranche gleichrangig im geplanten KRITIS-Rahmengesetz berücksichtigen / ...
388 Leser
NORMA eröffnet in Gerolzhofen größtes und modernstes Logistikzentrum - ...
380 Leser
"Zahlen, Daten und Fakten"-Broschüre des IKK e.V.: Neue Finanzierungsideen braucht die GKV
372 Leser
Techem erreicht Top-Platzierung im unabhängigen ESG-Risk-Rating von Sustainalytics (FOTO)
372 Leser
7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
360 Leser
Von TikTok bis Instagram: Dr. Michael Kloep erklärt, wie Unternehmen die Creator Economy für ihr Marketing nutzen ...(1) 
356 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1944 Leser
MiTAC stellt neue OCP-Lösungen auf dem OCP-Regionalgipfel 2023 vor
1320 Leser
H&M Foundation: Durchbruch-Technologie entwickelt - Acousweep trennt mithilfe von Schallwellen Mikroplastik aus ...
1072 Leser
Nach Beteiligung: Vermögensverwalter Swiss Investment Solution will an die Börse (FOTO)
1056 Leser
Hochqualifizierte Freelancer in Deutschland sind sehr zufrieden, wenn nur die Politik nicht ...
1032 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
HUMANSTARSapp bietet Banken und Dienstleistern mit sensiblen Kundendaten und höchsten ...
940 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
940 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
924 Leser
Deutscher Versicherungs-Award 2023 / Top in puncto Leistung, Preis und Service - Auszeichnung ...
876 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7887 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5856 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4392 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4293 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4119 Leser