Masdar and Airbus sign agreement to support development and growth of global sustainable aviation fuel market

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Use of sustainable aviation fuel estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
by up to 95 percent compared to existing jet fuel

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, one of the world's leading clean
energy companies, has signed an agreement with Airbus, the largest aeronautics
and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader to support the development
and growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed
Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and
COP28 President-Designate, Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer, Airbus, and
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar. The agreement was
signed by Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer, Masdar
and Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East.

The agreement highlights areas of collaboration between the two companies,
including Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Green Hydrogen, Direct Air Capture
technologies, as well as supporting the development and implementation of 'book
and claim' solutions.

Direct Air Capture technologies enable the capturing of atmospheric CO2 which
could, in combination with Hydrogen be used to produce synthetic SAF. The use of
SAF based on Green Hydrogen and Direct Air Capture is estimated to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95 percent when compared to conventional jet
fuel with the global sustainable aviation fuel market expected to grow to over
US$14bn by 2032, according to Precedence Research.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said: "This MoU with
Airbus further amplifies Masdar's commitment to accelerating the reduction of
global carbon emissions and pioneering worldwide efforts towards
decarbonization. We look forward to working closely with Airbus to support the
development of the global sustainable aviation fuel market and to exploring the
adoption of creative low carbon solutions in support of net zero."

Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East , said: "Sustainable
Aviation Fuel (SAF) is one of the best solutions for reducing the aviation
sector's carbon footprint and this agreement will support in advancing its
much-needed development and growth. At Airbus, we continue to lead the industry
towards a more sustainable future. We are committed to contributing to driving
innovation to support the ambition set by IATA, ATAG and ICAO to reach "net zero
carbon emissions by 2050."

"We have a legacy of successful collaborations in the UAE that has contributed
