Masdar and Airbus sign agreement to support development and growth of global sustainable aviation fuel market

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Use of sustainable aviation fuel estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

by up to 95 percent compared to existing jet fuel



Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, one of the world's leading clean

energy companies, has signed an agreement with Airbus, the largest aeronautics

and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader to support the development

and growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market.





The signing ceremony was held in the presence of His Excellency Dr Sultan AhmedAl Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar andCOP28 President-Designate, Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer, Airbus, andMohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar. The agreement wassigned by Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer, Masdarand Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East.The agreement highlights areas of collaboration between the two companies,including Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Green Hydrogen, Direct Air Capturetechnologies, as well as supporting the development and implementation of 'bookand claim' solutions.Direct Air Capture technologies enable the capturing of atmospheric CO2 whichcould, in combination with Hydrogen be used to produce synthetic SAF. The use ofSAF based on Green Hydrogen and Direct Air Capture is estimated to reducegreenhouse gas emissions by up to 95 percent when compared to conventional jetfuel with the global sustainable aviation fuel market expected to grow to overUS$14bn by 2032, according to Precedence Research.Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said: "This MoU withAirbus further amplifies Masdar's commitment to accelerating the reduction ofglobal carbon emissions and pioneering worldwide efforts towardsdecarbonization. We look forward to working closely with Airbus to support thedevelopment of the global sustainable aviation fuel market and to exploring theadoption of creative low carbon solutions in support of net zero."Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East , said: "SustainableAviation Fuel (SAF) is one of the best solutions for reducing the aviationsector's carbon footprint and this agreement will support in advancing itsmuch-needed development and growth. At Airbus, we continue to lead the industrytowards a more sustainable future. We are committed to contributing to drivinginnovation to support the ambition set by IATA, ATAG and ICAO to reach "net zerocarbon emissions by 2050.""We have a legacy of successful collaborations in the UAE that has contributed