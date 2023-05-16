checkAd

A Global Partnership has been Sealed Sedus Stoll AG and Watson Furniture Group Agree on Strategic Cooperation (FOTO)

Dogern (ots) - It was the right time at Orgatec 2022 (the leading international
trade fair for the office sector), for the formalised global partnership to be
signed between Sedus Stoll AG and the US office furniture manufacturer Watson
Furniture Group. For both companies, the global partnership is a logical next
step. Shared values and similar market strategies and expertise in the areas of
technology and manufacturing are an excellent stepping stone to strategic
cooperation.

"By partnering with Watson, we are expanding our international network. We will
also be able to offer our existing customers worldwide an even wider range of
complementary products with immediate effect," explains Daniel Kittner, Director
of Sales and Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "Together with Watson, we will
develop new products in the future; we will also adapt the existing solutions,
while complying with regional regulations, to offer customers a unique
experience across the globe."

Clif McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Watson, adds: "We are delighted to be
working with such a well-recognised and highly regarded company that shares our
commitment to sustainability, corporate responsibility and design integrity. The
similarities in the way we approach not only design but also production
efficiency ensure a meaningful and beneficial relationship."

Contact:

Sedus Press Office
Bernadette Trepte,
Phone: +49(0)221/26136742
E-Mail mailto:press@sedus.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5510980
OTS: Sedus Stoll AG



Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 89   

