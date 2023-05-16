Dogern (ots) - It was the right time at Orgatec 2022 (the leading internationaltrade fair for the office sector), for the formalised global partnership to besigned between Sedus Stoll AG and the US office furniture manufacturer WatsonFurniture Group. For both companies, the global partnership is a logical nextstep. Shared values and similar market strategies and expertise in the areas oftechnology and manufacturing are an excellent stepping stone to strategiccooperation."By partnering with Watson, we are expanding our international network. We willalso be able to offer our existing customers worldwide an even wider range ofcomplementary products with immediate effect," explains Daniel Kittner, Directorof Sales and Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "Together with Watson, we willdevelop new products in the future; we will also adapt the existing solutions,while complying with regional regulations, to offer customers a uniqueexperience across the globe."Clif McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Watson, adds: "We are delighted to beworking with such a well-recognised and highly regarded company that shares ourcommitment to sustainability, corporate responsibility and design integrity. Thesimilarities in the way we approach not only design but also productionefficiency ensure a meaningful and beneficial relationship."Contact:Sedus Press OfficeBernadette Trepte,Phone: +49(0)221/26136742E-Mail mailto:press@sedus.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5510980OTS: Sedus Stoll AG