tiakis Biotech AG and Northway Biotech Successful Tech Transfer and Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities for Tiprelestat

KIEL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / tiakis Biotech AG (tiakis), in collaboration with its CDMO partner Northway Biotech, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a technology transfer and ramp-up of manufacturing capabilities for Tiprelestat, a pioneering anti-inflammatory and tissue-protective drug being developed for the prevention of postoperative inflammatory complications following major surgery, treatment of COVID-19 and pulmonary arterial hypertension. For the first time worldwide, a clinical trial is being supported by Tiprelestat study material produced at an industrial fermentation scale, representing a ten-fold increase in manufacturing potential to 3,000 L.

 

tiakis Biotech AG and Northway Biotech collaboration

tiakis Biotech AG and Northway Biotech: Successful Tech Transfer and Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities for Tiprelestat

 

"The marked increase in manufacturing capabilities lays the foundation for the next stage of tiakis' development programs, with the recent start of our COMCOVID phase Ib/II clinical trial being a prime example," said Martin Voss, tiakis Biotech AG co-CEO.

 

The enhanced production capabilities is a result of the successful completion of a technology transfer and subsequent ramp-up program, achieved in a short time through close collaboration with end-to-end biologics CDMO Northway Biotech, based in Vilnius, Lithuania.

 

Reflecting on this milestone, Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO of Northway Biotech, stated: "The confidence our partners have placed in our two-decade-long expertise has enabled us to collaboratively scale up the process and meet tiakis' deadlines. Our state-of-the-art 3,000 L stainless-steel fermenter train was utilized to carry out the implementation successfully. We extend our sincere well-wishes to our partners as they move forward with their innovative drug through clinical trials, and we look forward to future collaborations."

 

André Markmann, VP Business Development of Northway Biotech, added: "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to assist our partners in achieving their objectives by leveraging our technical expertise and operational capabilities. We are immensely proud to be part of this groundbreaking project, which addresses a significant unmet medical need."

