The Companies of Schwarz Group and SAP Form Partnership to Secure the Intelligent Enterprise (FOTO)

Orlando/Neckarsulm (ots) -



- Close collaboration to deliver innovative cybersecurity solution for SAP

infrastructure and customers powered by XM Cyber

- Companies come together to help secure critical business systems against cyber

attacks



The companies of Schwarz Group yesterday announced a strategic partnership with

SAP that aims to eliminate potential attack paths across business-critical

applications. The partnership focuses on the security solutions developed by XM

Cyber, a Schwarz Group company. It builds on a long-standing collaboration

supporting the digital transformation across the companies of Schwarz Group.





The cybersecurity platform developed by XM Cyber shows companies their ITlandscape through the eyes of potential attackers, continuously. XM Cybersupports cloud and on-premise, as well as hybrid environments to identify breachpoints in their systems and address these threats in order of priority. Laterthis year, in addition to SAP's IT infrastructure, XM Cyber will also supportthe protection of the company's customer-specific cloud services and RISE withSAP landscapes, helping companies migrate data and processes to the cloudwithout being compromised."Europe's largest software company, SAP, is engaging the expertise of XM Cyberand planning to use this unique security solution to safeguard itsinfrastructure. As such, we are also protecting SAP's customers," explains RolfSchumann, CEO of Schwarz Digital. "In doing so, we will offer another example ofour ability to secure the digital transformation for companies around theworld."The importance of this partnership is especially relevant when more and moreprocesses are being controlled and monitored digitally. SAP is supporting BonPresso a division of Schwarz Produktion, who is taking advantage of modernprocess engineering and smart digital solutions to visualize key figures on theproduct lines and evaluate machine data in real time. This concept of a "digitalfactory" was coined within the companies of Schwarz Group and is possible thanksto the software provided by SAP."For more than 50 years, our software suite has laid the foundation forcompanies in all industries to digitize their business processes successfully.Thanks to the partnership with the companies of Schwarz Group and their XM Cybersecurity solution, we are significantly enhancing the security components of ourproducts, which enables us to continue to provide our customers with optimalprotection for their data and processes. As such, we offer an unparalleledpackage that will reinforce our market position," says Thomas Saueressig, Memberof the Executive Board of SAP SE, leading SAP Product Engineering.XM Cyber is available today on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutionsdeveloped by SAP and its partners.Additional informationFor further information, see http://www.gruppe.schwarz/en .Contact:Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation GmbH & Co. KGPhone: +49-7132-30-788600mailto:presse@mail.schwarzAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129569/5511261OTS: Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation GmbH & Co. KG