The Companies of Schwarz Group and SAP Form Partnership to Secure the Intelligent Enterprise (FOTO)
Orlando/Neckarsulm (ots) -
- Close collaboration to deliver innovative cybersecurity solution for SAP
infrastructure and customers powered by XM Cyber
- Companies come together to help secure critical business systems against cyber
attacks
The companies of Schwarz Group yesterday announced a strategic partnership with
SAP that aims to eliminate potential attack paths across business-critical
applications. The partnership focuses on the security solutions developed by XM
Cyber, a Schwarz Group company. It builds on a long-standing collaboration
supporting the digital transformation across the companies of Schwarz Group.
The cybersecurity platform developed by XM Cyber shows companies their IT
landscape through the eyes of potential attackers, continuously. XM Cyber
supports cloud and on-premise, as well as hybrid environments to identify breach
points in their systems and address these threats in order of priority. Later
this year, in addition to SAP's IT infrastructure, XM Cyber will also support
the protection of the company's customer-specific cloud services and RISE with
SAP landscapes, helping companies migrate data and processes to the cloud
without being compromised.
"Europe's largest software company, SAP, is engaging the expertise of XM Cyber
and planning to use this unique security solution to safeguard its
infrastructure. As such, we are also protecting SAP's customers," explains Rolf
Schumann, CEO of Schwarz Digital. "In doing so, we will offer another example of
our ability to secure the digital transformation for companies around the
world."
The importance of this partnership is especially relevant when more and more
processes are being controlled and monitored digitally. SAP is supporting Bon
Presso a division of Schwarz Produktion, who is taking advantage of modern
process engineering and smart digital solutions to visualize key figures on the
product lines and evaluate machine data in real time. This concept of a "digital
factory" was coined within the companies of Schwarz Group and is possible thanks
to the software provided by SAP.
"For more than 50 years, our software suite has laid the foundation for
companies in all industries to digitize their business processes successfully.
Thanks to the partnership with the companies of Schwarz Group and their XM Cyber
security solution, we are significantly enhancing the security components of our
products, which enables us to continue to provide our customers with optimal
protection for their data and processes. As such, we offer an unparalleled
package that will reinforce our market position," says Thomas Saueressig, Member
of the Executive Board of SAP SE, leading SAP Product Engineering.
XM Cyber is available today on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions
developed by SAP and its partners.
Additional information
For further information, see http://www.gruppe.schwarz/en .
Contact:
Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation GmbH & Co. KG
Phone: +49-7132-30-788600
mailto:presse@mail.schwarz
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129569/5511261
OTS: Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation GmbH & Co. KG
