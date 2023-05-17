checkAd

Akkodis - Development partner for BMW i Vision Dee concept car

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - As an integral part of the development of the drivable
concept car, Akkodis, a global leader in the Smart Industry, contributed its
technical and digital expertise to the BMW i Vision Dee.

Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, has joined forces with the BMW Group to
develop and produce the BMW i Vision Dee. Earlier this year, the BMW Group
unveiled the BMW i Vision Dee to a global audience during the influential CES
2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Working jointly with the BMW Group for the project in Germany, Akkodis
contributed its in-depth digital engineering expertise to bring the BMW i Vision
Dee to life. Akkodis was involved in the design and construction of the vehicle,
from the implementation of the initial sketches to the drivable concept car.

Akkodis developed the specific battery and wiring harness for the drivable
concept car. Digital engineering experts from Akkodis also realized the on-board
network with the Akkodis Gigabox and ensured a successful commissioning of the
vehicle.

The name "Dee" stands for "Digital Emotional Experience", which represents the
BMW Group's aim to strengthen the connection and interaction between people and
their vehicles. The concept car boasts a number of features including a Mixed
Reality Slider, an enhanced version of the BMW Group's pioneering Head-up
Display, the ability - for the first time in the world - to change colors in the
rainbow color spectrum using e-ink technology, as well as the incorporation of
avatars, light, sound, and a natural human voice, engaging all five senses to
create an immersive driving experience.

Jan Gupta, President of Akkodis, said, "Jointly with the BMW Group, Akkodis has
contributed to the realization of the BMW i Vision Dee, lending its expertise
from concept design and vehicle development, to software and on-board network
development." Jan continued, "Akkodis is the global partner of choice for the
Smart Industry transformation, and the BMW Group's concept car is a great
example of how digitalization is being leveraged by a world-leading automotive
manufacturer to transform the future of mobility. Harnessing newly combined tech
and engineering capabilities1 our 50,000 talented people are passionate about
Engineering a Smarter Future Together."

Notes to Editor

1. Akkodis was formed in early 2022 when Modis, the Adecco Group's high-tech
services business, was combined with AKKA Technologies, a leader in engineering
R&D services.

About Akkodis

About the Adecco Group

Media Contact:

VP External Communications, Akkodis
M. +18604630770
E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com
VP Marketing & Communications Germany, Akkodis
M. +4915174633470
E. anne.friedrich@akkodis.com
Akkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. We
enable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting,
Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and part
of the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world's
industries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve major
challenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility,
to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusion
and diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combine
best-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposeful
innovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineering
a Smarter Future Together. akkodis.comLinkedInInstagramFacebookTwitter
The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making
the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco,
Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong
employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to
power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise
their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an
inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting
resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in
Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078578/Akkodis.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akkodis--development-partner-
for-bmw-i-vision-dee-concept-car-301826475.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169968/5511293
OTS: Akkodis

