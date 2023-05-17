Akkodis - Development partner for BMW i Vision Dee concept car

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - As an integral part of the development of the drivableconcept car, Akkodis, a global leader in the Smart Industry, contributed itstechnical and digital expertise to the BMW i Vision Dee.Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group, has joined forces with the BMW Group todevelop and produce the BMW i Vision Dee. Earlier this year, the BMW Groupunveiled the BMW i Vision Dee to a global audience during the influential CES2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Working jointly with the BMW Group for the project in Germany, Akkodiscontributed its in-depth digital engineering expertise to bring the BMW i VisionDee to life. Akkodis was involved in the design and construction of the vehicle,from the implementation of the initial sketches to the drivable concept car.Akkodis developed the specific battery and wiring harness for the drivableconcept car. Digital engineering experts from Akkodis also realized the on-boardnetwork with the Akkodis Gigabox and ensured a successful commissioning of thevehicle.The name "Dee" stands for "Digital Emotional Experience", which represents theBMW Group's aim to strengthen the connection and interaction between people andtheir vehicles. The concept car boasts a number of features including a MixedReality Slider, an enhanced version of the BMW Group's pioneering Head-upDisplay, the ability - for the first time in the world - to change colors in therainbow color spectrum using e-ink technology, as well as the incorporation ofavatars, light, sound, and a natural human voice, engaging all five senses tocreate an immersive driving experience.Jan Gupta, President of Akkodis, said, "Jointly with the BMW Group, Akkodis hascontributed to the realization of the BMW i Vision Dee, lending its expertisefrom concept design and vehicle development, to software and on-board networkdevelopment." Jan continued, "Akkodis is the global partner of choice for theSmart Industry transformation, and the BMW Group's concept car is a greatexample of how digitalization is being leveraged by a world-leading automotivemanufacturer to transform the future of mobility. Harnessing newly combined techand engineering capabilities1 our 50,000 talented people are passionate aboutEngineering a Smarter Future Together."Notes to Editor1. Akkodis was formed in early 2022 when Modis, the Adecco Group's high-techservices business, was combined with AKKA Technologies, a leader in engineeringR&D services.About AkkodisAbout the Adecco GroupMedia Contact:VP External Communications, AkkodisM. +18604630770E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.comVP Marketing & Communications Germany, AkkodisM. +4915174633470E. anne.friedrich@akkodis.comAkkodis is a global digital engineering company and Smart Industry leader. Weenable clients to advance in their digital transformation with Consulting,Solutions, Talent, and Academy services. Headquartered in Switzerland and partof the Adecco Group, Akkodis is a trusted tech partner to the world'sindustries. We co-create and pioneer solutions that help to solve majorchallenges, from accelerating the clean energy transition and green mobility,to improving user and patient centricity. Empowered by a culture of inclusionand diversity, our 50,000 tech experts across 30 countries combinebest-in-class technologies and cross industry knowledge to drive purposefulinnovation for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are passionate about Engineeringa Smarter Future Together. akkodis.comLinkedInInstagramFacebookTwitterThe Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is makingthe future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco,Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelongemployability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions topower the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimisetheir workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to aninclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supportingresilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered inZurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange(ADEN). www.adeccogroup.comPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078578/Akkodis.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akkodis--development-partner-for-bmw-i-vision-dee-concept-car-301826475.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169968/5511293OTS: Akkodis

