DEBIOPHARM LAUNCHES PHASE 1/2 COMBINATION TRIAL INVESTIGATING BRAIN-PENETRANT SELECTIVE WEE1 INHIBITOR FOR BRAIN CANCER PATIENTS
Lausanne (ots) -
- Glioblastomas (GBM) are among the most aggressive and lethal tumors of the
central nervous system with a 5-year survival rate of only 6.8%.
- Debiopharm is combining its potent, brain penetrant WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123
with standard of care (SOC) therapy. Debio 0123 hopes to hinder DNA damage
repair (DDR) and reverse the poor prognosis for patients with GBM.
- This multicenter clinical trial launched in the US, Spain and Switzerland is
following the preclinical GBM data presented at the annual American
Association for Cancer Research 2023 meeting (AACR 2023: Abstract #6185) in
Orlando, Florida.
Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a privately-owned, Swiss-based
biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standards ofcare to
cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the start of its open-label
Phase 1/2 study evaluating Debio 0123, a brain-penetrant and highly selective
WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with temozolomide (TMZ) in patients with
recurrent or progressive glioblastoma and in combination with TMZ/RT (SOC) in
newly diagnosed patients. The initial phase of this study aims to define the
recommended phase 2 doses of Debio 0123.
GBM is among the most aggressive and common lethal tumors of the central nervous
system. This disease represents a major cause of morbidity and mortality
affecting more than 13,000 Americans and causing the death of about 10,000
patients in 2022 1. If left untreated, in some cases GBM can lead to the
patient's death in approximately 3 months. This type of cancer tends to occur
more often in adults between 65-75 years of age. Throughout the continuum of
this devastating disease, patients face serious quality of life issues including
motor deficits, personality changes, cognitive deficits, language disorders
(aphasia) or visual field defects. The disease's poor prognosis constitutes a
serious public health concern.
With its Debio 0123 WEE1 inhibitor, Debiopharm is seeking to meet the urgent
need for novel treatment interventions to improve clinical outcomes and quality
of life for patients suffering from newly diagnosed or recurrent GBM. In cancer
cells, DDR pathways are often upregulated due to genomic instability, elevating
the chances of resistance to DNA-damaging therapies. Therefore, blocking DNA
repair pathways through inhibition of essential kinases such as WEE1 might
contribute to increase the cancer's vulnerability to standard of care therapies.
Moreover, preclinical results presented at AACR 2023 have shown that Debio 0123
successfully crosses the blood brain barrier and inhibits tumor growth.
Furthermore, the in vivo combination of Debio 0123 with TMZ demonstrated
