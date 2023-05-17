DEBIOPHARM LAUNCHES PHASE 1/2 COMBINATION TRIAL INVESTIGATING BRAIN-PENETRANT SELECTIVE WEE1 INHIBITOR FOR BRAIN CANCER PATIENTS

- Glioblastomas (GBM) are among the most aggressive and lethal tumors of the

central nervous system with a 5-year survival rate of only 6.8%.

- Debiopharm is combining its potent, brain penetrant WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123

with standard of care (SOC) therapy. Debio 0123 hopes to hinder DNA damage

repair (DDR) and reverse the poor prognosis for patients with GBM.

- This multicenter clinical trial launched in the US, Spain and Switzerland is

following the preclinical GBM data presented at the annual American

Association for Cancer Research 2023 meeting (AACR 2023: Abstract #6185) in

Orlando, Florida.



Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a privately-owned, Swiss-based

biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standards ofcare to

cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the start of its open-label

Phase 1/2 study evaluating Debio 0123, a brain-penetrant and highly selective

WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with temozolomide (TMZ) in patients with

recurrent or progressive glioblastoma and in combination with TMZ/RT (SOC) in

newly diagnosed patients. The initial phase of this study aims to define the

recommended phase 2 doses of Debio 0123.



