European study highlights need to improve the quality of conversations about induction of labour (IoL) in clinical settings

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Almost 1 in 2 women (49%) felt the experience of IoL differed from their

expectations

- The majority of expectant mothers (65%) did not feel fully involved in

choosing which method of IoL they prefer

- Findings emphasize the importance of collaborative decision-making between

healthcare professionals and expectant mothers



Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company,

today presented the findings of a survey at the EBCOG European Congress in

Obstetrics and Gynaecology, in Krakow, Poland.





This study highlights the need to increase quality conversations and informedshared decision-making between expectant mothers and their healthcareprofessionals when it comes to induction of labour (IoL). [1]IoL is one of the most frequently performed obstetric interventions globally [2]. The survey findings suggest that obstetricians and midwives make a differenceby actively enhancing the dialogue with expectant mothers to support thecollaborative decision-making process. [1] The study demonstrates a clear needto increase the provision of more detailed and timely information about IoL toexpectant mothers, to further support their informed choices about IoL. [1]The online survey was conducted across five European countries: Austria, France,Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. It included mothers aged 18-44 years, whohad undergone IoL and had a singleton birth within the previous two months ofcompleting the survey questionnaire. [1]Induction of labour is a very common procedure in pregnancy. Expectant mothersneed to feel actively involved in their care and empowered to hold in-depthconversations with healthcare professionals. Providing comprehensive informationabout the IoL options available and taking into account women's preferences areimportant to enable mothers to make informed choices of what's best for them andtheir baby.Dr David Gillen , Chief Medical Officer of Norgine, added: "This studyhighlights an unmet need for information and enhanced dialogue around theinduction of labour. Shared decision-making in healthcare is vital and we shouldmake every effort to support healthcare professionals with better tools tofacilitate collaborative decisions with expectant mothers."Key findings include:Addressing the impact of lack of information about IoL remains an unmet need- A third of women did not know what to expect from IoL [1]- 49% felt their experience differed from what they expected [1]- About half (51%) researched additional information by themselves [1]Encouraging quality conversations on IoL between expectant mothers and their