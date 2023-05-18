European study highlights need to improve the quality of conversations about induction of labour (IoL) in clinical settings
- Almost 1 in 2 women (49%) felt the experience of IoL differed from their
expectations
- The majority of expectant mothers (65%) did not feel fully involved in
choosing which method of IoL they prefer
- Findings emphasize the importance of collaborative decision-making between
healthcare professionals and expectant mothers
Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company,
today presented the findings of a survey at the EBCOG European Congress in
Obstetrics and Gynaecology, in Krakow, Poland.
This study highlights the need to increase quality conversations and informed
shared decision-making between expectant mothers and their healthcare
professionals when it comes to induction of labour (IoL). [1]
IoL is one of the most frequently performed obstetric interventions globally [2]
. The survey findings suggest that obstetricians and midwives make a difference
by actively enhancing the dialogue with expectant mothers to support the
collaborative decision-making process. [1] The study demonstrates a clear need
to increase the provision of more detailed and timely information about IoL to
expectant mothers, to further support their informed choices about IoL. [1]
The online survey was conducted across five European countries: Austria, France,
Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. It included mothers aged 18-44 years, who
had undergone IoL and had a singleton birth within the previous two months of
completing the survey questionnaire. [1]
Induction of labour is a very common procedure in pregnancy. Expectant mothers
need to feel actively involved in their care and empowered to hold in-depth
conversations with healthcare professionals. Providing comprehensive information
about the IoL options available and taking into account women's preferences are
important to enable mothers to make informed choices of what's best for them and
their baby.
Dr David Gillen , Chief Medical Officer of Norgine, added: "This study
highlights an unmet need for information and enhanced dialogue around the
induction of labour. Shared decision-making in healthcare is vital and we should
make every effort to support healthcare professionals with better tools to
facilitate collaborative decisions with expectant mothers."
Key findings include:
Addressing the impact of lack of information about IoL remains an unmet need
- A third of women did not know what to expect from IoL [1]
- 49% felt their experience differed from what they expected [1]
- About half (51%) researched additional information by themselves [1]
