Continental Integrates Imagery's Autonomous Driving Technology to Support Automated Parking for Mass Market Passenger Cars

Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Solution automates parking spot exploration
- Once a suitable parking spot has been identified by the system the vehicle
will park autonomously, using Continental's and Imagery's technology
- Function designed for use in both covered parking garages and uncovered
parking lots
- Integration complements the new industry concept of the "Software Defined
Vehicle" (SD) in which specialty applications will be offered across different
automobile makes and models

HAIFA, Israel, May 22, 2023 //PRNewswire// -- Imagery, a developer of napless
autonomous driving software solutions, announced that Continental will be
integrating part of its technology in the Continental Autonomous Driving (AD)
platform offering for passenger vehicles. The first feature introduced by
Continental, autonomous parking, allows the vehicle to explore a parking lot,
detect a suitable parking space, and park the vehicle all without the driver
touching the steering wheel. Amiss Toyed, Head of Partnerships and Innovation at
Continental Business Area Autonomous Mobility: "Imagery's technology approach is
a great add-on to Continental's software stack solutions for assisted and
automated driving. Imagery's technology approach is a great add-on to
Continental's software stack solutions for assisted and automated driving. We
are impressed by the talented and highly motivated Imagery team and we are
looking forward to jointly realize new automated parking features."

Imagery Uses a Location-Independent Autonomous Driving Model

Imagery software combines cutting-edge AI technology that captures and
recognizes a real-time video feed with a deep neural network to make complex
driving decisions instantly, based on current driving conditions. As such, the
solution is napless, I.ed., not limited to pre-learned geographic areas. Over
the last three years Imagery has been operating vehicles equipped with its
autonomous driving software on public roads in the United States, Germany, and
Israel.

Integration Reflects Software-Defined Vehicle Industry Trend

The global automobile industry is moving from hardware-based design to
software-centric electronic devices. The versatility of this new platform allows
vehicle manufacturers to offer features such as autonomous valet parking as an
add-on to their entire range of vehicles. Furthermore, OEMs will be able to
deploy software features to the vehicle even after it has left the factory,
using "over the air" (OTA) transmission for software updates.

How the Autonomous Driving Technology Works

Imagery's autonomous driving motion planning technology will be used. The Motion
