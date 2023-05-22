Continental Integrates Imagery's Autonomous Driving Technology to Support Automated Parking for Mass Market Passenger Cars

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -- Solution automates parking spot exploration- Once a suitable parking spot has been identified by the system the vehiclewill park autonomously, using Continental's and Imagery's technology- Function designed for use in both covered parking garages and uncoveredparking lots- Integration complements the new industry concept of the "Software DefinedVehicle" (SD) in which specialty applications will be offered across differentautomobile makes and modelsHAIFA, Israel, May 22, 2023 //PRNewswire// -- Imagery, a developer of naplessautonomous driving software solutions, announced that Continental will beintegrating part of its technology in the Continental Autonomous Driving (AD)platform offering for passenger vehicles. The first feature introduced byContinental, autonomous parking, allows the vehicle to explore a parking lot,detect a suitable parking space, and park the vehicle all without the drivertouching the steering wheel. Amiss Toyed, Head of Partnerships and Innovation atContinental Business Area Autonomous Mobility: "Imagery's technology approach isa great add-on to Continental's software stack solutions for assisted andautomated driving. Imagery's technology approach is a great add-on toContinental's software stack solutions for assisted and automated driving. Weare impressed by the talented and highly motivated Imagery team and we arelooking forward to jointly realize new automated parking features."Imagery Uses a Location-Independent Autonomous Driving ModelImagery software combines cutting-edge AI technology that captures andrecognizes a real-time video feed with a deep neural network to make complexdriving decisions instantly, based on current driving conditions. As such, thesolution is napless, I.ed., not limited to pre-learned geographic areas. Overthe last three years Imagery has been operating vehicles equipped with itsautonomous driving software on public roads in the United States, Germany, andIsrael.Integration Reflects Software-Defined Vehicle Industry TrendThe global automobile industry is moving from hardware-based design tosoftware-centric electronic devices. The versatility of this new platform allowsvehicle manufacturers to offer features such as autonomous valet parking as anadd-on to their entire range of vehicles. Furthermore, OEMs will be able todeploy software features to the vehicle even after it has left the factory,using "over the air" (OTA) transmission for software updates.How the Autonomous Driving Technology WorksImagery's autonomous driving motion planning technology will be used. The Motion