Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd
ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 0.11 AUD
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Q2-2023 preliminary report shows increased growth
 
Aspermont, which is a leading global resource sector B2B media provider, has once again demonstrated its robustness in Q2, maintaining an enviable growth trajectory while expanding operational capacity. The company has celebrated an impressive 27th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in subscriptions revenues, fueled by positive contributions from Content Works.
 
The following are some of the company's highlights:
 
* Total revenue at $4.9m was up 3% year on year.
* Subscriptions revenue at $2.3m was up 10% year on year. * Content Works revenue at $0.3m was up 102% year on year. * Net liquidity at $4.5m was up 10% year on year.
* Partnership with Saudi Arabia confirmed
 
Aspermont's Q2 performance showcases its resilience and ability to thrive in challenging market conditions. The company's unwavering focus on subscriptions revenues, along with the remarkable growth of Content Works, underscores its adaptability and capacity to seize new business opportunities.
 
Furthermore, the net liquidity growth of 10% year-on-year reflects Aspermont's prudent financial management and its ability to maintain a solid financial foundation for future endeavors. This financial stability is crucial in an industry where economic headwinds can impact revenue streams, such as advertising.
 
With decreasing conventional advertising spending hitting the sector, Aspermont's strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia solidifies its position as a global player for content-based advertising in the mining sector and opens doors to new revenue streams. This milestone underscores the potential of the company's diversified business model and its ability to cater to evolving market demands.
 
Recent key appointments within Aspermont's management team signal the company's commitment to augmenting its operational capacity and expertise. The addition of experienced professionals such as Josh Robertson, Graeme McCracken, and Lindsay Santos further bolsters Aspermont's ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and expand its global footprint.  
The company appoints Josh Robertson as Group Chief Marketing Officer Josh Robertson has extensive marketing experience gained at several large global network agencies. Josh held senior management positions at Havas, Publicis and Dentsu and as Chief Marketing Officer at VCCP serving large corporate and government clients worldwide.
 
The company appoints Lindsay Santos as Group Head of Events The role of Group Head of Events is a recently established position that carries the crucial responsibility of overseeing the creation and execution of Aspermont's global events, in alignment with the company's dedication to crafting top-notch gatherings within the global resource sectors.  
Ms Lindsay Santos brings with her more than 14 years of expertise in the events industry, having excelled in various roles encompassing the commercial, operations, and production domains. Her notable accomplishments include spearheading trade shows for InfoComm Asia over the past two years, catering to diverse industries. Lindsay's valuable experience in event launches and the development of fresh initiatives will significantly contribute to Aspermont's ambitious growth plans.
 
The company appoints Graeme McCracken as Non-Executive Director Mr McCracken has more than 30 years of experience in media, events, data and analytics across diverse industry sectors. Graeme has held senior management roles at RELX Group and Warburg Pincus, and CEO positions at Proagrica and CMD Group. Graeme is a graduate of the University of Glasgow with a master's degree in politics and economics.
 
In conclusion, Aspermont's continued double-digit growth in subscriptions revenues, successful partnerships, and prudent operational expansions highlight its position as a frontrunner in the global resource sectors' B2B media landscape. The company's progressive inward investment program, alongside its emphasis on strategic hires, demonstrates a forward-thinking approach and positions Aspermont for sustained success.  
The company's ambitious initiatives, including projects such as Skywave, Esperanto, and archive digitalization, contribute to its long-term growth prospects. Aspermont's unwavering commitment to delivering high-value content to a global audience further enhances its monetization potential. All this while boosting its overall net liquidity position.  
Until then, the results published by the company for their Q2-2023 increases our confidence in the company achieving our FY 2023 financial projections. We are therefore maintaining our BUY rating and our current target price of 0.11 AUD / 0.07 EUR.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27057.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date (time) Completion: 19/05/2023 (13.45 am)
Date (time) first publication: 22/05/2022 (11.00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Die Aspermont Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,011EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
