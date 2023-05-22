Continental Integrates Imagry's Autonomous Driving Technology to Support Automated Parking for Mass Market Passenger Cars
Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Solution automates parking spot exploration
- Once a suitable parking spot has been identified by the system the vehicle
will park autonomously, using Continental's and Imagry's technology
- Function designed for use in both covered parking garages and uncovered
parking lots
- Integration complements the new industry concept of the "Software Defined
Vehicle" (SDV) in which specialty applications will be offered across
different automobile makes and models
Imagry, a developer of mapless autonomous driving software solutions, announced
that Continental will be integrating part of its technology in the Continental
Autonomous Driving (AD) platform offering for passenger vehicles. The first
feature introduced by Continental, autonomous parking, allows the vehicle to
explore a parking lot, detect a suitable parking space, and park the vehicle all
without the driver touching the steering wheel. Aniss Ouyeder, Head of
Partnerships and Innovation at Continental Business Area Autonomous Mobility:
"Imagry's technology approach is a great add-on to Continental's software stack
solutions for assisted and automated driving. Imagry's technology approach is a
great add-on to Continental's software stack solutions for assisted and
automated driving. We are impressed by the talented and highly motivated Imagry
team and we are looking forward to jointly realize new automated parking
features."
Imagry Uses a Location-Independent Autonomous Driving Model
Imagry software combines cutting-edge AI technology that captures and recognizes
a real-time video feed with a deep neural network to make complex driving
decisions instantly, based on current driving conditions. As such, the solution
is mapless, i.e., not limited to pre-learned geographic areas. Over the last
three years Imagry has been operating vehicles equipped with its autonomous
driving software on public roads in the United States, Germany, and Israel.
Integration Reflects Software-Defined Vehicle Industry Trend
The global automobile industry is moving from hardware-based design to
software-centric electronic devices. The versatility of this new platform allows
vehicle manufacturers to offer features such as autonomous valet parking as an
add-on to their entire range of vehicles. Furthermore, OEMs will be able to
deploy software features to the vehicle even after it has left the factory,
using "over the air" (OTA) transmission for software updates.
How the Autonomous Driving Technology Works
Imagry's autonomous driving motion planning technology will be used. The Motion
Planning layer is a deep neural network that learns to drive by imitating human
- Solution automates parking spot exploration
- Once a suitable parking spot has been identified by the system the vehicle
will park autonomously, using Continental's and Imagry's technology
- Function designed for use in both covered parking garages and uncovered
parking lots
- Integration complements the new industry concept of the "Software Defined
Vehicle" (SDV) in which specialty applications will be offered across
different automobile makes and models
Imagry, a developer of mapless autonomous driving software solutions, announced
that Continental will be integrating part of its technology in the Continental
Autonomous Driving (AD) platform offering for passenger vehicles. The first
feature introduced by Continental, autonomous parking, allows the vehicle to
explore a parking lot, detect a suitable parking space, and park the vehicle all
without the driver touching the steering wheel. Aniss Ouyeder, Head of
Partnerships and Innovation at Continental Business Area Autonomous Mobility:
"Imagry's technology approach is a great add-on to Continental's software stack
solutions for assisted and automated driving. Imagry's technology approach is a
great add-on to Continental's software stack solutions for assisted and
automated driving. We are impressed by the talented and highly motivated Imagry
team and we are looking forward to jointly realize new automated parking
features."
Imagry Uses a Location-Independent Autonomous Driving Model
Imagry software combines cutting-edge AI technology that captures and recognizes
a real-time video feed with a deep neural network to make complex driving
decisions instantly, based on current driving conditions. As such, the solution
is mapless, i.e., not limited to pre-learned geographic areas. Over the last
three years Imagry has been operating vehicles equipped with its autonomous
driving software on public roads in the United States, Germany, and Israel.
Integration Reflects Software-Defined Vehicle Industry Trend
The global automobile industry is moving from hardware-based design to
software-centric electronic devices. The versatility of this new platform allows
vehicle manufacturers to offer features such as autonomous valet parking as an
add-on to their entire range of vehicles. Furthermore, OEMs will be able to
deploy software features to the vehicle even after it has left the factory,
using "over the air" (OTA) transmission for software updates.
How the Autonomous Driving Technology Works
Imagry's autonomous driving motion planning technology will be used. The Motion
Planning layer is a deep neural network that learns to drive by imitating human
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |