Continental Integrates Imagry's Autonomous Driving Technology to Support Automated Parking for Mass Market Passenger Cars

Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -- Solution automates parking spot exploration- Once a suitable parking spot has been identified by the system the vehiclewill park autonomously, using Continental's and Imagry's technology- Function designed for use in both covered parking garages and uncoveredparking lots- Integration complements the new industry concept of the "Software DefinedVehicle" (SDV) in which specialty applications will be offered acrossdifferent automobile makes and modelsImagry, a developer of mapless autonomous driving software solutions, announcedthat Continental will be integrating part of its technology in the ContinentalAutonomous Driving (AD) platform offering for passenger vehicles. The firstfeature introduced by Continental, autonomous parking, allows the vehicle toexplore a parking lot, detect a suitable parking space, and park the vehicle allwithout the driver touching the steering wheel. Aniss Ouyeder, Head ofPartnerships and Innovation at Continental Business Area Autonomous Mobility:"Imagry's technology approach is a great add-on to Continental's software stacksolutions for assisted and automated driving. Imagry's technology approach is agreat add-on to Continental's software stack solutions for assisted andautomated driving. We are impressed by the talented and highly motivated Imagryteam and we are looking forward to jointly realize new automated parkingfeatures."Imagry Uses a Location-Independent Autonomous Driving ModelImagry software combines cutting-edge AI technology that captures and recognizesa real-time video feed with a deep neural network to make complex drivingdecisions instantly, based on current driving conditions. As such, the solutionis mapless, i.e., not limited to pre-learned geographic areas. Over the lastthree years Imagry has been operating vehicles equipped with its autonomousdriving software on public roads in the United States, Germany, and Israel.Integration Reflects Software-Defined Vehicle Industry TrendThe global automobile industry is moving from hardware-based design tosoftware-centric electronic devices. The versatility of this new platform allowsvehicle manufacturers to offer features such as autonomous valet parking as anadd-on to their entire range of vehicles. Furthermore, OEMs will be able todeploy software features to the vehicle even after it has left the factory,using "over the air" (OTA) transmission for software updates.How the Autonomous Driving Technology WorksImagry's autonomous driving motion planning technology will be used. The MotionPlanning layer is a deep neural network that learns to drive by imitating human