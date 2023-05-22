Grünenthal's resiniferatoxin receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from U.S. FDA for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee

Aachen (ots) -



- Knee osteoarthritis is a progressive condition affecting over 360 million

people worldwide and may have severe symptoms, including pain.

- Grünenthal is running a global Phase III programme to investigate the efficacy

and safety of intra-articular injections of resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid

therapy, in adults with pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Breakthrough Therapy Designation

process aims to expedite the development of investigational medicines intended

to treat severe conditions and where preliminary clinical evidence indicates

that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy

on clinically significant endpoints.



Grünenthal today announced that its investigational non-opioid medicine

resiniferatoxin (RTX), currently undergoing clinical Phase III development,

received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) for pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

The decision is based on clinical phase I and II data indicating significant

pain relief and a favourable safety profile.



