Grünenthal's resiniferatoxin receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from U.S. FDA for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee

Aachen (ots) -

- Knee osteoarthritis is a progressive condition affecting over 360 million
people worldwide and may have severe symptoms, including pain.
- Grünenthal is running a global Phase III programme to investigate the efficacy
and safety of intra-articular injections of resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid
therapy, in adults with pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Breakthrough Therapy Designation
process aims to expedite the development of investigational medicines intended
to treat severe conditions and where preliminary clinical evidence indicates
that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy
on clinically significant endpoints.

Grünenthal today announced that its investigational non-opioid medicine
resiniferatoxin (RTX), currently undergoing clinical Phase III development,
received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.
The decision is based on clinical phase I and II data indicating significant
pain relief and a favourable safety profile.

"Millions of patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis are waiting for
additional treatment options. Resiniferatoxin targets one of the most common and
severe symptoms of this currently incurable disease: pain," says Jan Adams,
M.D., Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal. "The decision shows that the FDA
considers osteoarthritis a serious disease and shares our assessment of
resiniferatoxin's potential to make a positive impact. We are hopeful that the
Breakthrough Therapy Designation will help us to bring this non-opioid therapy
option more quickly to patients."

Resiniferatoxin is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1
(TRPV1) agonist with a well-validated mechanism of action. The discovery of a
number of receptors, including TRPV1, and their role in the perception of
temperature and touch was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or
Medicine. If approved, resiniferatoxin has the potential to become a meaningful
non-opioid treatment option providing long-lasting pain relief and functional
improvement of the affected joint, combined with a favourable safety profile.

Grünenthal is running a Phase III programme studying resiniferatoxin that will
include more than 1800 patients with knee osteoarthritis who have insufficient
pain relief with available nonsurgical treatment options. The programme
comprises three trials across Europe, the United States, Latin America, South
Africa and Japan to enable marketing approval for resiniferatoxin in the
