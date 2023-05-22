checkAd

Companies that produce hydrogen from solar energy in the ocean (FOTO)

Hanam-si (ots) - Vision & Mission - Carbon-free & ESG, etc.

Our mission is to lead the development and deployment of high-quality solar
panels in Korea, providing innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable energy
solutions to meet the country's growing demand for clean energy. We aim to be at
the forefront of the renewable energy industry, leveraging our expertise and
technology to contribute to a greener and more prosperous future for Korea.

Solving Korea's Narrow Development Area Vertical construction and high
efficiency to solve space limitations Optimization of "Urban Development"

The driving force of the grease system

Our vision is to be the premier provider of solar panels in Korea, driving the
adoption of renewable energy solutions across the country. We strive to empower
communities and businesses to embrace sustainable energy solutions, while
minimizing our environmental impact. Our goal is to create a sustainable smart
city and resilient energy infrastructure in Korea, one that is powered by clean
and renewable energy sources, and that will help drive the country's economic
growth regardless of the terrain and location. Completion of virtual power plant
through smart city Islands, small and medium-sized factories, etc. self-resolve
power.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp3jWCthpPi/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ

Contact:

Basko Hong (CEO)
821044442486(mobile)
e-mail:. mailto:redeko20050525@gmail.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169741/5514295
OTS: Khydrogen



