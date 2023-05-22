Germany Books Massive Foreign Direct Investment Increase in 2022

Berlin (ots) - The United States and post-Brexit Britain drove an unprecedented

level of FDI in Germany in the past year. Even without a huge investment by

chipmaker Intel, the value of business expansion was up considerably. Despite

the economic turmoil following Russia's war on Ukraine, 2022 was a record year

for international business expansion to Germany. That's the conclusion of the

annual FDI Report by Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), the government's

international business promotion agency.



Companies from various parts of the world committed to expansions worth a head

EUR 25.3 billion Intel's decision to build new megafab production facilities in

Magdeburg accounted for EUR 17 billion. But even when that behemoth investment

is factored out, FDI into Germany was still EUR 8.3 billion - a significant

increase over the 7 billion in 2021.



