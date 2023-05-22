First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

May 22, 2023. Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions.

The record date for notice and for voting at the Meeting is April 3, 2023. Only registered shareholders at the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and are unable to attend the Meeting, please read, sign and date the form of proxy for the Meeting (the “Proxy”) and deposit it with Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”) by courier or mail at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Department, or by facsimile at 1‑866-249-7775 (toll-free in North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (international) by 12:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Alternatively, registered shareholders may vote by telephone (1‑866-732-8683) or online (www.investorvote.com) using the 12-digit control number listed on the Proxy. If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company, please complete and return the voting instruction form (or other accompanying form) in accordance with the instructions for completion and deposit.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed”

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO