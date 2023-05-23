checkAd

Launched today Infosys Topaz - An AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

- 12,000+ AI use cases, 150+ pre-trained AI models and 10+ AI platforms steered
by AI-first specialists and data strategists
- 'Responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust,
privacy, security and compliance

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched
Infosys Topaz - an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using
generative AI technologies. It helps amplify the potential of humans,
enterprises and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to
create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive
efficiencies. Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an
AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that
accelerate value-creation.

Accelerate growth: Infosys Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud,
and data analytics to AI-power business, deliver cognitive solutions and
intuitive experiences that revitalize growth. Over 12,000 use cases, help seed
and fast track new ideas. For example, a food and beverages chain leveraged
Infosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in from
new partners to deliver superior off-store consumer experience with >95%
accuracy. Infosys Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-to-use industry
solutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businesses
become more cognitive, faster.

Build connected ecosystems : Infosys Topaz democratizes data and intelligence to
bring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them to
create disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenue
streams. For example, a national railway company took advantage of Infosys Topaz
to build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fit
partners from the market, for functions such as first and last mile logistics.
Infosys Topaz enables businesses, across industries, with support from an
ecosystem of over 100 industry networks and partnerships.

Unlock efficiencies at scale: Infosys Topaz creates efficiencies across the
enterprise. Infosys' AI-first specialists use smart tools, platforms, and
autonomous software engineering for business agility. Infosys Topaz drives
organization-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture and
engineering blueprints for the future. It also helps build self-supervisory
capabilities from harnessing enterprise knowledge with generative AI. For
Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Launched today Infosys Topaz - An AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI - 12,000+ AI use cases, 150+ pre-trained AI models and 10+ AI platforms steered by AI-first specialists and data strategists - 'Responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust, privacy, security and compliance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
684 Leser
Neue Studie zu Digital Trust: Wie sich der Einsatz von KI, Gütesiegel und Kundenbewertungen auf das Online Vertrauen von ...
368 Leser
Sachsen-Anhalt/ Wirtschaft/Agrar / Massiver Rückgang der Schlachtungen im Tönnies-Werk in ...
348 Leser
Highlights der valantic SAP S/4HANA-Studie: Die Trends 2023
312 Leser
Fahrtkosten: Finanzämter verlangen zunehmend Nachweis der Arbeitstage (FOTO)
260 Leser
OHB-Projektleiter Schneider: "Mit der Heinrich-Hertz-Mission demonstriert das Systemhaus OHB seine Fähigkeit, komplexe ...
240 Leser
Qualitätsprüfung von Rohkakao mit KI
180 Leser
Klage gegen Lidl eingereicht: Deutsche Umwelthilfe erneuert Kritik an Einweg-Plastikflaschen des Discounters und geht gerichtlich ...
180 Leser
Investitionsanreize für grüne Technologien erforderlich / Appell anlässlich der ...
168 Leser
"Für glaubwürdigen und herausragenden Journalismus" / BDZV-Delegierte ...
164 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1236 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
684 Leser
shopreme revolutioniert Self-Checkout mit kundenorientierter SCO
468 Leser
Ex-Städtebauminister in NRW (SPD) fordert Verschiebung des Heizungsgesetzes auf 2025
436 Leser
EuGH: Verbraucher muss bei fehlender Widerrufs-Aufklärung für Dienstleistung nichts bezahlen / ...
408 Leser
Viessmann verkauft Wärmepumpen-Sparte: Warum das ein smarter Deal war (FOTO)
400 Leser
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
384 Leser
Anzahl Veröffentlichungen und Reichweite an der Spitze: Diese Daten messen PR-Profis am häufigsten (FOTO)
376 Leser
Ball der Wirtschaft 2023 - ein Fest des Aufbruchs / 71. Auflage des VBKI-Balls / Sechs Live-Bands / ...
372 Leser
Zahl der Deutschlandstipendien im Jahr 2022 um 5 % gestiegen / 30 500 Studierende erhielten eine ...
372 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1956 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1236 Leser
Mit vier innovativen Medikamenten in drei Jahren ist die an der HKEX notierte Simcere ...
968 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
REMINDER: Konjunkturprognose Osteuropa - Hybrid-Pressekonferenz, Mittwoch, 26. April 2023, 10:00 Uhr
940 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
924 Leser
Rentenbank: Starkes Förderjahr 2022 (FOTO)
792 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
780 Leser
Karrierechancen im Gesundheitsbereich - Warum man bei der Jobsuche auf professionelle ...
772 Leser
BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
744 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7899 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5876 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4460 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4371 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4357 Leser