Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- 12,000+ AI use cases, 150+ pre-trained AI models and 10+ AI platforms steered

by AI-first specialists and data strategists

- 'Responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust,

privacy, security and compliance



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched

Infosys Topaz - an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using

generative AI technologies. It helps amplify the potential of humans,

enterprises and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to

create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive

efficiencies. Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an

AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that

accelerate value-creation.





Accelerate growth: Infosys Topaz converges the power of Infosys Cobalt cloud,and data analytics to AI-power business, deliver cognitive solutions andintuitive experiences that revitalize growth. Over 12,000 use cases, help seedand fast track new ideas. For example, a food and beverages chain leveragedInfosys Topaz to autonomously connect unconnected data signals coming in fromnew partners to deliver superior off-store consumer experience with >95%accuracy. Infosys Topaz Generative AI Labs delivers ready-to-use industrysolutions to bring the value of AI to more functions, thus helping businessesbecome more cognitive, faster.Build connected ecosystems : Infosys Topaz democratizes data and intelligence tobring value to more participants in the connected ecosystem, enabling them tocreate disruptive business models, AI-led products, services and new revenuestreams. For example, a national railway company took advantage of Infosys Topazto build a smart hub for profitably creating agile value-chains, with best-fitpartners from the market, for functions such as first and last mile logistics.Infosys Topaz enables businesses, across industries, with support from anecosystem of over 100 industry networks and partnerships.Unlock efficiencies at scale: Infosys Topaz creates efficiencies across theenterprise. Infosys' AI-first specialists use smart tools, platforms, andautonomous software engineering for business agility. Infosys Topaz drivesorganization-wide synergies by reimagining user personas, data architecture andengineering blueprints for the future. It also helps build self-supervisorycapabilities from harnessing enterprise knowledge with generative AI. For