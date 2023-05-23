Launched today Infosys Topaz - An AI-first offering to accelerate business value for global enterprises using generative AI
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- 12,000+ AI use cases, 150+ pre-trained AI models and 10+ AI platforms steered
by AI-first specialists and data strategists
- 'Responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust,
privacy, security and compliance
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched
Infosys Topaz - an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using
generative AI technologies. It helps amplify the potential of humans,
enterprises and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to
create value from unprecedented innovations, connected ecosystems and pervasive
efficiencies. Infosys Topaz leverages Infosys applied AI framework to build an
AI-first core that empowers people to deliver cognitive solutions that
accelerate value-creation.
