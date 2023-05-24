In Gold We Trust Report 2023 "Showdown"
Schaan / Vienna (ots) - On May 24, 2023, this year's - now 17th - In Gold We
Trust report was presented at an international press conference broadcast live
on the Internet. The authors of the report are the two fund managers
Ronald-Peter Stöferle and Mark J. Valek from the Liechtenstein-based asset
manager Incrementum AG (https://www.incrementum.li/en/) .
The 400+ page In Gold We Trust report is renowned worldwide and has been dubbed
the "gold standard of all gold studies" by the Wall Street Journal. Last year's
edition was downloaded and shared more than 2 million times in total. This makes
the In Gold We Trust report the world's most widely read gold study. In addition
to the German and English versions, the annual publication has also been
published in Chinese and Spanish for several years.
In Gold We Trust Report 2023
(https://ingoldwetrust.report/download/26952/&tmstv=1683209345?lang=en)
In Gold We Trust Report 2023 - Short Version
(https://ingoldwetrust.report/download/26954/&tmstv=1683209345?lang=en)
Video with the key messages (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1sTiUBV9lU)
Live streaming or recording of the press conference
(https://ingoldwetrust.report/press/?lang=en)
Presentation, press photos and infographics
(https://ingoldwetrust.report/press/?lang=en)
The In Gold We Trust Report 2023 covers topics including:
Status quo of gold: price development in the last 12 months, most important
influencing factors and trends on the gold market, includingStatus quo of debt
dynamicsStatus Quo of the Inflation TrendShowdown leitmotifThe monetary policy
showdownDe-Dollarization: the final showdown?Showdown in the sound money campThe
rising importance of gold markets in the East: the looming showdown with the
WestSilver's golden era?Mining stocks - fundamental and technical situationThe
social component of ESGUpdated gold price forecast
The report also includes interviews on the following topics:
Interview with star analyst Zoltan Pozsar on "Multipolarization of the
International Monetary System, Reserve Currency Status and
Inflation."Conversation with market strategist and historian Russell Napier on
sovereign debt, the politicization of commercial banks, and financial
repression.
The key messages of the In Gold We Trust Report 2023
The effects of monetary tightening are yet to hit home
The time factor is significantly underestimated in terms of the impact of
interest rate hikes. In view of the precarious debt situation in many
industrialized countries and the rapid tightening of monetary policy, especially
The key messages of the In Gold We Trust Report 2023
The effects of monetary tightening are yet to hit home
The time factor is significantly underestimated in terms of the impact of
interest rate hikes. In view of the precarious debt situation in many
industrialized countries and the rapid tightening of monetary policy, especially
