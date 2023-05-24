In Gold We Trust Report 2023 "Showdown"

Schaan / Vienna (ots) - On May 24, 2023, this year's - now 17th - In Gold We

Trust report was presented at an international press conference broadcast live

on the Internet. The authors of the report are the two fund managers

Ronald-Peter Stöferle and Mark J. Valek from the Liechtenstein-based asset

manager Incrementum AG (https://www.incrementum.li/en/) .



The 400+ page In Gold We Trust report is renowned worldwide and has been dubbed

the "gold standard of all gold studies" by the Wall Street Journal. Last year's

edition was downloaded and shared more than 2 million times in total. This makes

the In Gold We Trust report the world's most widely read gold study. In addition

to the German and English versions, the annual publication has also been

published in Chinese and Spanish for several years.



