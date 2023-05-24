checkAd

Closed Loop Simulating, planning and managing the digital factory

Montabaur, Germany (ots) - The factory of the future is digital and relies on
integrated, rather than isolated, solutions. The software companies DUALIS GmbH
IT Solution ( http://www.dualis-it.de ) and iTAC Software AG (
http://www.itacsoftware.com ) developed a holistic digitalization approach for
greater efficiency, flexibility and quality in manufacturing. In the closed loop
model, simulation, APS and MES/MOM are closely interlinked and interact with
each other. This means, for example, that manufacturing processes can be
optimized end-to-end. At the same time, costs and risks can be minimized.

One element of the holistic digitization approach is the digital twin. Using the
3D simulation platform Visual Components, which is supplied by DUALIS, users can
create digital twins of their entire production and simulate material and
process flows. This allows systems, components, and processes to be tested
before they are used in practice, "what-if" scenarios to be run through and
errors to be minimized.

Based on these simulation results, a model for realistic production planning can
be generated with the GANTTPLAN advanced planning and scheduling system (APS)
from DUALIS. The APS carries out planning across departments and takes the
entire value chain into account.

At the same time, the data from the digital twin is transferred directly to iTAC
Software AG's iTAC.MOM.Suite manufacturing operations management system. This
forms the necessary interface between production and IT systems and enables
real-time monitoring of production processes. If the MOM knows the current
state, the APS can precisely calculate the future.

This marks the closed loop approach: the real data from the MOM and APS system
is sent back to the simulation for continuous optimization of the process flows.
Changes in key figures and throughputs can then be viewed and evaluated.

Contact:

iTAC Software AG
Alina Leber
+(49)26021065211
mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69351/5516797
OTS: iTAC Software AG



