Closed Loop Simulating, planning and managing the digital factory

Montabaur, Germany (ots) - The factory of the future is digital and relies on

integrated, rather than isolated, solutions. The software companies DUALIS GmbH

IT Solution ( http://www.dualis-it.de ) and iTAC Software AG (

http://www.itacsoftware.com ) developed a holistic digitalization approach for

greater efficiency, flexibility and quality in manufacturing. In the closed loop

model, simulation, APS and MES/MOM are closely interlinked and interact with

each other. This means, for example, that manufacturing processes can be

optimized end-to-end. At the same time, costs and risks can be minimized.



One element of the holistic digitization approach is the digital twin. Using the

3D simulation platform Visual Components, which is supplied by DUALIS, users can

create digital twins of their entire production and simulate material and

process flows. This allows systems, components, and processes to be tested

before they are used in practice, "what-if" scenarios to be run through and

errors to be minimized.



