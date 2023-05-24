checkAd

Northway Biotech Set to Launch Advanced Microbial and Mammalian GMP Facilities in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Northway Biotech, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), established in 2004, with an EMA and FDA-compliant, state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing site in Vilnius, Lithuania, announced the completion of its expansion project for cGMP manufacturing facilities in Waltham, Massachusetts. This significant accomplishment further solidifies Northway Biotech's standing as an influential player in the global biopharmaceutical landscape.

 

This recent growth is an extension of the successful launch of Northway Biotech's process and analytical development laboratories in Waltham (Greater Boston area) in 2020. The expanded facility now includes state-of-the-art cGMP suites, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. The newly established cutting-edge biomanufacturing suites host a microbial fermentation train with up to 450 liters of volume capacity, and a mammalian production train with the ability to handle volumes of up to 2,000 liters. Northway Biotech has further established a specialized, fully automated fill and finish line to accommodate its clients' varied needs, supporting high-throughput filling into vials, syringes, and cartridges.

 

Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, CEO of Northway Biotech, shared his insights regarding this accomplishment, stating, "The addition of GMP suites in our US site represents a transformative step for our organization, enabling us to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions from our second site now. We are poised to transition current process development projects into the cGMP manufacturing phase in a timely manner, in line with our clients' committed schedules. Additionally, our longstanding US partners who have engaged with our Lithuanian site can now also take advantage of the geographical convenience of our modern facilities located in the Greater Boston Area. With our fully functional and technologically advanced manufacturing site at our disposal, Northway Biotech is perfectly positioned to take on manufacturing projects aimed at both clinical and commercial supply."

 

To commemorate this significant expansion and express gratitude to its valued partners and industry leaders, Northway Biotech will be hosting a grand opening event for its cGMP suites on June 8. This event promises to be an occasion of celebration and networking, providing an opportunity for attendees to witness firsthand the state-of-the-art facilities and engage in meaningful discussions within the biotech community.

 

About Northway Biotech - https://www.northwaybiotech.com

 

Northway Biotech is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) supporting customers worldwide. Its highly experienced, professional team executes projects at any stage, from cell line construction and process development to cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. The company's wide-ranging expertise and vertically integrated service offering translate to the ability to rapidly execute multiple projects from its state-of-the-art GMP facilities while ensuring full process and product compliance at all stages of research, development and commercial manufacturing. Northway Biotech is a privately-owned company founded in 2004 and located in Vilnius, Lithuania; London, United Kingdom; and Waltham, Massachusetts, United States.

 

For Further Information, Contact:

 

Prof. Vladas Algirdas Bumelis

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Northway Biotech

vladas.bumelis@northwaybiotech.com

 

Vladas Bumelis

CEO and Chairman of the Board

vladas.bumelis@northwaybiotech.com

 

