Litheli Unveils an Exciting Product Range Ecosystem at Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA Trade Shows in Germany - SMART POWER. SMART TOOLS. FOR A BETTER LIFE (FOTO)
Frankfurt am Main (ots) - We are thrilled to announce the launch of Litheli, an
innovative brand that introduces a groundbreaking ecosystem of power hubs, power
tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools to the European market.
Litheli's comprehensive product range is set to revolutionize the way
individuals approach their energy application in daily tasks, offering unmatched
performance, versatility, and convenience.
Litheli's commitment to empowering European consumers with cutting-edge
technology, exceptional quality, and unparalleled functionality is at the core
of this exciting product range. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern
individuals and households, Litheli presents an ecosystem that seamlessly
integrates power generation, storage, change and usage.
innovative brand that introduces a groundbreaking ecosystem of power hubs, power
tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools to the European market.
Litheli's comprehensive product range is set to revolutionize the way
individuals approach their energy application in daily tasks, offering unmatched
performance, versatility, and convenience.
Litheli's commitment to empowering European consumers with cutting-edge
technology, exceptional quality, and unparalleled functionality is at the core
of this exciting product range. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern
individuals and households, Litheli presents an ecosystem that seamlessly
integrates power generation, storage, change and usage.
Key Highlights of Litheli's Product Ranges:
1. Power Hubs: Litheli's patented battery-in-battery modular power supply
solution is engineered to provide reliable and portable power for the use in
numerous appliances across the consumers' daily life and leisure activities.
Simply break down the energy by taking one of the smaller batteries out of the
power hub and insert it into any of the many Litheli tools. With sleek designs,
several capacity batteries, and advanced charging technology, Litheli power hubs
ensure your devices stay powered up throughout the day.
2. Power Tools: Litheli's power tools offer a new level of performance and
precision. From cordless drills to impact drivers, reciprocating saws, and
rotary tools, Litheli equips DIY enthusiasts with the tools they need to tackle
any project efficiently and effortlessly.
3. Garden Tools: Litheli's garden tools are designed to transform gardening into
a pleasurable experience. With cordless lawn mower, hedge trimmers, chainsaws,
and leaf blowers, Litheli empowers gardeners to maintain beautiful outdoor
spaces with ease.
4. Home Appliances: Litheli's home appliances bring convenience and efficiency
to every corner of your home. From cordless vacuum cleaners to pressure washers,
and more, Litheli ensures a clean, healthy, and comfortable living environment
with state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly designs.
5. Outdoor Tools: Litheli's outdoor tools cater to adventure enthusiasts and
outdoor enthusiasts alike. With an exceptional battery powered handcart,
cordless camping lanterns, portable power hubs, and other outdoor essentials,
Litheli enhances outdoor experiences, providing reliable power and lighting
wherever your adventures take you.
"We are excited to showcase our groundbreaking product range ecosystem at
Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA trade shows", said Jonas Orbke, Managing Director of
Litheli Europe. "Our ecosystem of modular power supply hubs, power tools, garden
tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools represents a new era of performance,
convenience, and sustainability. Litheli is committed to empowering individuals
across Europe, with a true end-to-end integrated power generation, storage,
change, and usage product solution."
Visit Litheli at Intersolar in Munich from June 14th to June 16th, 2023, at
booth B0.320, and at SPOGA+GAFA in Cologne from June 18th to June 20th, 2023, at
hall 5.1, booth B039 to explore and experience Litheli's revolutionary product
range firsthand and please visit the Litheli website https://litheli.com/ or
follow Litheli on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/litheli-usa/ for
more information and updates.
About Litheli:
Litheli is a brand dedicated to developing and producing an innovative range of
power hubs, power tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools.
Litheli has been founded by 2006 established and well recognized cordless power
tool manufacturer LERA New Energy Power Technology and was first introduced to
the Asia and North America markets with great success. Europe is the next big
milestone in bringing the groundbreaking product ranges to consumers globally.
Pressekontakt:
Jonas Orbke
Managing Director
mailto:Jonas.Orbke@litheli.com
+4915233532943
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170061/5517062
OTS: Unigo GmbH
1. Power Hubs: Litheli's patented battery-in-battery modular power supply
solution is engineered to provide reliable and portable power for the use in
numerous appliances across the consumers' daily life and leisure activities.
Simply break down the energy by taking one of the smaller batteries out of the
power hub and insert it into any of the many Litheli tools. With sleek designs,
several capacity batteries, and advanced charging technology, Litheli power hubs
ensure your devices stay powered up throughout the day.
2. Power Tools: Litheli's power tools offer a new level of performance and
precision. From cordless drills to impact drivers, reciprocating saws, and
rotary tools, Litheli equips DIY enthusiasts with the tools they need to tackle
any project efficiently and effortlessly.
3. Garden Tools: Litheli's garden tools are designed to transform gardening into
a pleasurable experience. With cordless lawn mower, hedge trimmers, chainsaws,
and leaf blowers, Litheli empowers gardeners to maintain beautiful outdoor
spaces with ease.
4. Home Appliances: Litheli's home appliances bring convenience and efficiency
to every corner of your home. From cordless vacuum cleaners to pressure washers,
and more, Litheli ensures a clean, healthy, and comfortable living environment
with state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly designs.
5. Outdoor Tools: Litheli's outdoor tools cater to adventure enthusiasts and
outdoor enthusiasts alike. With an exceptional battery powered handcart,
cordless camping lanterns, portable power hubs, and other outdoor essentials,
Litheli enhances outdoor experiences, providing reliable power and lighting
wherever your adventures take you.
"We are excited to showcase our groundbreaking product range ecosystem at
Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA trade shows", said Jonas Orbke, Managing Director of
Litheli Europe. "Our ecosystem of modular power supply hubs, power tools, garden
tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools represents a new era of performance,
convenience, and sustainability. Litheli is committed to empowering individuals
across Europe, with a true end-to-end integrated power generation, storage,
change, and usage product solution."
Visit Litheli at Intersolar in Munich from June 14th to June 16th, 2023, at
booth B0.320, and at SPOGA+GAFA in Cologne from June 18th to June 20th, 2023, at
hall 5.1, booth B039 to explore and experience Litheli's revolutionary product
range firsthand and please visit the Litheli website https://litheli.com/ or
follow Litheli on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/litheli-usa/ for
more information and updates.
About Litheli:
Litheli is a brand dedicated to developing and producing an innovative range of
power hubs, power tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools.
Litheli has been founded by 2006 established and well recognized cordless power
tool manufacturer LERA New Energy Power Technology and was first introduced to
the Asia and North America markets with great success. Europe is the next big
milestone in bringing the groundbreaking product ranges to consumers globally.
Pressekontakt:
Jonas Orbke
Managing Director
mailto:Jonas.Orbke@litheli.com
+4915233532943
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170061/5517062
OTS: Unigo GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 21 | 0 |