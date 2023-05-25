checkAd

Litheli Unveils an Exciting Product Range Ecosystem at Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA Trade Shows in Germany - SMART POWER. SMART TOOLS. FOR A BETTER LIFE (FOTO)

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - We are thrilled to announce the launch of Litheli, an
innovative brand that introduces a groundbreaking ecosystem of power hubs, power
tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools to the European market.
Litheli's comprehensive product range is set to revolutionize the way
individuals approach their energy application in daily tasks, offering unmatched
performance, versatility, and convenience.

Litheli's commitment to empowering European consumers with cutting-edge
technology, exceptional quality, and unparalleled functionality is at the core
of this exciting product range. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern
individuals and households, Litheli presents an ecosystem that seamlessly
integrates power generation, storage, change and usage.

Key Highlights of Litheli's Product Ranges:

1. Power Hubs: Litheli's patented battery-in-battery modular power supply
solution is engineered to provide reliable and portable power for the use in
numerous appliances across the consumers' daily life and leisure activities.
Simply break down the energy by taking one of the smaller batteries out of the
power hub and insert it into any of the many Litheli tools. With sleek designs,
several capacity batteries, and advanced charging technology, Litheli power hubs
ensure your devices stay powered up throughout the day.

2. Power Tools: Litheli's power tools offer a new level of performance and
precision. From cordless drills to impact drivers, reciprocating saws, and
rotary tools, Litheli equips DIY enthusiasts with the tools they need to tackle
any project efficiently and effortlessly.

3. Garden Tools: Litheli's garden tools are designed to transform gardening into
a pleasurable experience. With cordless lawn mower, hedge trimmers, chainsaws,
and leaf blowers, Litheli empowers gardeners to maintain beautiful outdoor
spaces with ease.

4. Home Appliances: Litheli's home appliances bring convenience and efficiency
to every corner of your home. From cordless vacuum cleaners to pressure washers,
and more, Litheli ensures a clean, healthy, and comfortable living environment
with state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly designs.

5. Outdoor Tools: Litheli's outdoor tools cater to adventure enthusiasts and
outdoor enthusiasts alike. With an exceptional battery powered handcart,
cordless camping lanterns, portable power hubs, and other outdoor essentials,
Litheli enhances outdoor experiences, providing reliable power and lighting
wherever your adventures take you.

"We are excited to showcase our groundbreaking product range ecosystem at
Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA trade shows", said Jonas Orbke, Managing Director of
Litheli Europe. "Our ecosystem of modular power supply hubs, power tools, garden
tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools represents a new era of performance,
convenience, and sustainability. Litheli is committed to empowering individuals
across Europe, with a true end-to-end integrated power generation, storage,
change, and usage product solution."

Visit Litheli at Intersolar in Munich from June 14th to June 16th, 2023, at
booth B0.320, and at SPOGA+GAFA in Cologne from June 18th to June 20th, 2023, at
hall 5.1, booth B039 to explore and experience Litheli's revolutionary product
range firsthand and please visit the Litheli website https://litheli.com/ or
follow Litheli on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/litheli-usa/ for
more information and updates.

About Litheli:

Litheli is a brand dedicated to developing and producing an innovative range of
power hubs, power tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools.
Litheli has been founded by 2006 established and well recognized cordless power
tool manufacturer LERA New Energy Power Technology and was first introduced to
the Asia and North America markets with great success. Europe is the next big
milestone in bringing the groundbreaking product ranges to consumers globally.

Pressekontakt:

Jonas Orbke
Managing Director
mailto:Jonas.Orbke@litheli.com
+4915233532943

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170061/5517062
OTS: Unigo GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Litheli Unveils an Exciting Product Range Ecosystem at Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA Trade Shows in Germany - SMART POWER. SMART TOOLS. FOR A BETTER LIFE (FOTO) We are thrilled to announce the launch of Litheli, an innovative brand that introduces a groundbreaking ecosystem of power hubs, power tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools to the European market. Litheli's comprehensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Rockwell Automation bringt mit der neuen FactoryTalk® Optix(TM), eine offene, skalierbare und ...
348 Leser
Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
340 Leser
Verzicht auf fossile Brennstoffe dank Eisspeicher
268 Leser
Robert Kirs: YouTube, Instagram oder TikTok - die Vorteile für den Mittelstand (FOTO)
216 Leser
SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi feiert die Eröffnung mit einer spektakulären ...
208 Leser
Virtual Spaces: PwC launcht eigene Business-Metaverse-Plattform (FOTO)
200 Leser
Govees erster Matter-fähiger LED Strip Light M1 (2 m) ist jetzt erhältlich
196 Leser
Mehr Umsatz durch smartes Performance Marketing? Solarunternehmen steigert Kundenanfragen durch ...
180 Leser
14 Großstädte im Mietencheck: Preise in Berlin in 5 Jahren um 34 Prozent gestiegen, in Leipzig um 24 Prozent
176 Leser
Neuauflage des Kleinwagen-Bestsellers: Opel zeigt den neuen Corsa (FOTO)
172 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1596 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
692 Leser
EuGH: Verbraucher muss bei fehlender Widerrufs-Aufklärung für Dienstleistung nichts bezahlen / ...
508 Leser
shopreme revolutioniert Self-Checkout mit kundenorientierter SCO
488 Leser
POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
472 Leser
Ball der Wirtschaft 2023 - ein Fest des Aufbruchs / 71. Auflage des VBKI-Balls / Sechs Live-Bands / ...
460 Leser
Ex-Städtebauminister in NRW (SPD) fordert Verschiebung des Heizungsgesetzes auf 2025
448 Leser
Sachsen-Anhalt/ Wirtschaft/Agrar / Massiver Rückgang der Schlachtungen im Tönnies-Werk in ...
404 Leser
Neue Studie zu Digital Trust: Wie sich der Einsatz von KI, Gütesiegel und Kundenbewertungen auf das Online Vertrauen von ...
376 Leser
Rockwell Automation bringt mit der neuen FactoryTalk® Optix(TM), eine offene, skalierbare und ...
348 Leser
Lust am Abenteuer und pointiertes Produktportfolio: Ford zeigt neuen Markenauftritt für Europa (FOTO)
1964 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1596 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
Umsatz im Fahrrad-Einzelhandel 2022 real um 2,4 % gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen
924 Leser
Rentenbank: Starkes Förderjahr 2022 (FOTO)
792 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
780 Leser
BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
772 Leser
1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
704 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
692 Leser
Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
668 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7899 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5895 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5888 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4468 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4375 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4357 Leser