Litheli Unveils an Exciting Product Range Ecosystem at Intersolar and SPOGA+GAFA Trade Shows in Germany - SMART POWER. SMART TOOLS. FOR A BETTER LIFE (FOTO)

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - We are thrilled to announce the launch of Litheli, an

innovative brand that introduces a groundbreaking ecosystem of power hubs, power

tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools to the European market.

Litheli's comprehensive product range is set to revolutionize the way

individuals approach their energy application in daily tasks, offering unmatched

performance, versatility, and convenience.



Litheli's commitment to empowering European consumers with cutting-edge

technology, exceptional quality, and unparalleled functionality is at the core

of this exciting product range. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern

individuals and households, Litheli presents an ecosystem that seamlessly

integrates power generation, storage, change and usage.





Key Highlights of Litheli's Product Ranges:1. Power Hubs: Litheli's patented battery-in-battery modular power supplysolution is engineered to provide reliable and portable power for the use innumerous appliances across the consumers' daily life and leisure activities.Simply break down the energy by taking one of the smaller batteries out of thepower hub and insert it into any of the many Litheli tools. With sleek designs,several capacity batteries, and advanced charging technology, Litheli power hubsensure your devices stay powered up throughout the day.2. Power Tools: Litheli's power tools offer a new level of performance andprecision. From cordless drills to impact drivers, reciprocating saws, androtary tools, Litheli equips DIY enthusiasts with the tools they need to tackleany project efficiently and effortlessly.3. Garden Tools: Litheli's garden tools are designed to transform gardening intoa pleasurable experience. With cordless lawn mower, hedge trimmers, chainsaws,and leaf blowers, Litheli empowers gardeners to maintain beautiful outdoorspaces with ease.4. Home Appliances: Litheli's home appliances bring convenience and efficiencyto every corner of your home. From cordless vacuum cleaners to pressure washers,and more, Litheli ensures a clean, healthy, and comfortable living environmentwith state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly designs.5. Outdoor Tools: Litheli's outdoor tools cater to adventure enthusiasts andoutdoor enthusiasts alike. With an exceptional battery powered handcart,cordless camping lanterns, portable power hubs, and other outdoor essentials,Litheli enhances outdoor experiences, providing reliable power and lightingwherever your adventures take you."We are excited to showcase our groundbreaking product range ecosystem atIntersolar and SPOGA+GAFA trade shows", said Jonas Orbke, Managing Director ofLitheli Europe. "Our ecosystem of modular power supply hubs, power tools, gardentools, home appliances, and outdoor tools represents a new era of performance,convenience, and sustainability. Litheli is committed to empowering individualsacross Europe, with a true end-to-end integrated power generation, storage,change, and usage product solution."Visit Litheli at Intersolar in Munich from June 14th to June 16th, 2023, atbooth B0.320, and at SPOGA+GAFA in Cologne from June 18th to June 20th, 2023, athall 5.1, booth B039 to explore and experience Litheli's revolutionary productrange firsthand and please visit the Litheli website https://litheli.com/ orfollow Litheli on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/litheli-usa/ formore information and updates.About Litheli:Litheli is a brand dedicated to developing and producing an innovative range ofpower hubs, power tools, garden tools, home appliances, and outdoor tools.Litheli has been founded by 2006 established and well recognized cordless powertool manufacturer LERA New Energy Power Technology and was first introduced tothe Asia and North America markets with great success. Europe is the next bigmilestone in bringing the groundbreaking product ranges to consumers globally.