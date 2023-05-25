checkAd

Germany to Get Comprehensive Hydrogen Distribution Infrastructure

Berlin (ots) - The governing German cabinet has approved plans for to establish
a core network to distribute hydrogen as an energy carrier throughout the
country.

The proposed legislation is part of Germany's ambitious strategy to become
CO2-neutral in years to come. Green hydrogen is an integrtal part of those
plans.

"Our goal is to rapidly scale up the hydrogen market in order to promote
decarbonization, particularly in those sectors with high greenhouse gas
emissions," said German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert
Habeck. "This requires a speedy, cost-efficient hydrogen network in Germany that
will grow with the hydrogen economy and be embedded in the internal EU market."

The plans will see operators of natural gas networks in Germany draw up models
for the new hydrogen infrastructure in the coming months. Germany's Federal
Network Agency will be responsible for its final form.

"Hydrogen is the ideal connector between the electricity, mobility and heating
sectors and can be stored with relative ease," says Germany Trade & Invest
hydrogen expert Heiko Staubitz. "The German government is seeking to broaden the
basis of energy provision in the country in its attempt to become independent of
fossil fuels. This legislation is a very important step toward increasing
planning security for industry and will support planned investments in the new
hydrogen economy."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Change. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.

