Germany to Get Comprehensive Hydrogen Distribution Infrastructure

"Our goal is to rapidly scale up the hydrogen market in order to promotedecarbonization, particularly in those sectors with high greenhouse gasemissions," said German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action RobertHabeck. "This requires a speedy, cost-efficient hydrogen network in Germany thatwill grow with the hydrogen economy and be embedded in the internal EU market."The plans will see operators of natural gas networks in Germany draw up modelsfor the new hydrogen infrastructure in the coming months. Germany's FederalNetwork Agency will be responsible for its final form."Hydrogen is the ideal connector between the electricity, mobility and heatingsectors and can be stored with relative ease," says Germany Trade & Investhydrogen expert Heiko Staubitz. "The German government is seeking to broaden thebasis of energy provision in the country in its attempt to become independent offossil fuels. This legislation is a very important step toward increasingplanning security for industry and will support planned investments in the newhydrogen economy."Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for internationalbusiness promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and ClimateChange. It helps international companies do business in Germany and Germancompanies do business abroad.Contact:Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications ManagerGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstrasse 6010117 Berlin, Germanymailto:jeffersonchase@hotmail.com+49 1796873724Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5517683OTS: Germany Trade & Invest