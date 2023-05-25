STIHL cuts carbon emissions and publishes 2022 Sustainability Report (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - In 2022, STIHL cut its direct carbon emissions (Scope 1 and

2) by a substantial margin compared to the prior year. As detailed in the

family-owned company's 2022 Sustainability Report (

https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2022/ ), which it published on May 25,

the 43 percent decline was primarily due to the conversion of the STIHL

production companies worldwide to green electricity.



STIHL has launched a variety of initiatives that are allowing it to live up to

its responsibility in terms of sustainability. Switching to green electricity is

a first step. By 2030, for example, STIHL intends to reduce the consumption of

natural gas and oil by 40 percent Group-wide compared to 2019. To this end, the

Group has identified more than 100 individual measures worldwide, with a special

focus on technological advancements. In order to mitigate emissions from

upstream and downstream value chains as well (Scope 3), product environmental

footprints that will determine the ecological footprint in CO2 equivalents in

every life-cycle phase have been drawn up for initial product groups.



