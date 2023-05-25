STIHL cuts carbon emissions and publishes 2022 Sustainability Report (FOTO)
Waiblingen (ots) - In 2022, STIHL cut its direct carbon emissions (Scope 1 and
2) by a substantial margin compared to the prior year. As detailed in the
family-owned company's 2022 Sustainability Report (
https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2022/ ), which it published on May 25,
the 43 percent decline was primarily due to the conversion of the STIHL
production companies worldwide to green electricity.
STIHL has launched a variety of initiatives that are allowing it to live up to
its responsibility in terms of sustainability. Switching to green electricity is
a first step. By 2030, for example, STIHL intends to reduce the consumption of
natural gas and oil by 40 percent Group-wide compared to 2019. To this end, the
Group has identified more than 100 individual measures worldwide, with a special
focus on technological advancements. In order to mitigate emissions from
upstream and downstream value chains as well (Scope 3), product environmental
footprints that will determine the ecological footprint in CO2 equivalents in
every life-cycle phase have been drawn up for initial product groups.
2) by a substantial margin compared to the prior year. As detailed in the
family-owned company's 2022 Sustainability Report (
https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2022/ ), which it published on May 25,
the 43 percent decline was primarily due to the conversion of the STIHL
production companies worldwide to green electricity.
STIHL has launched a variety of initiatives that are allowing it to live up to
its responsibility in terms of sustainability. Switching to green electricity is
a first step. By 2030, for example, STIHL intends to reduce the consumption of
natural gas and oil by 40 percent Group-wide compared to 2019. To this end, the
Group has identified more than 100 individual measures worldwide, with a special
focus on technological advancements. In order to mitigate emissions from
upstream and downstream value chains as well (Scope 3), product environmental
footprints that will determine the ecological footprint in CO2 equivalents in
every life-cycle phase have been drawn up for initial product groups.
Circular products and less plastic
In line with the goal of circularity, the company aims to enhance its products
to make them as circular as possible. To this end, it launched a pilot project
in late 2022 to investigate the potential of a clearing saw that is fully
circular. Projects to reduce plastic packaging and carbon emissions have also
been initiated. One of them focuses on converting mowing head packaging from
plastic to solid and corrugated fiberboard, which could help save more than 100
metric tons of plastic by the end of 2023.
Sustainable supply chains
With sustainability also set to play a pivotal role in supplier management going
forward, STIHL has expanded the main purchasing criteria (price, quality, and
logistics) to include sustainability-oriented aspects. One of the additional
measures is a risk exposure analysis of all suppliers that classifies suppliers
into different risk categories and acts as a basis for the necessary preventive
measures. For greater transparency and sustainability, STIHL has also started
analyzing potentially critical supply chains as a whole. The current focus is on
magnesium, cobalt, and textiles.
"Through our sustainability activities, we hope to make a positive contribution
to climate change mitigation, work more resource-efficiently, and continue
ensuring fair working conditions in order to keep making it easier for people to
work in and with nature going forward," says Dr. Michael Prochaska, STIHL
Executive Board member for Human Resources and Legal Affairs, who is also in
charge of sustainability at the Group.
The STIHL Sustainability Report for 2022 is available at
https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2022/ .
This press release and pictures are available for downloading from the STIHL
website at https://www.stihl.com/press.aspx .
Contact:
Dr. Stefan Caspari
Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5517727
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
In line with the goal of circularity, the company aims to enhance its products
to make them as circular as possible. To this end, it launched a pilot project
in late 2022 to investigate the potential of a clearing saw that is fully
circular. Projects to reduce plastic packaging and carbon emissions have also
been initiated. One of them focuses on converting mowing head packaging from
plastic to solid and corrugated fiberboard, which could help save more than 100
metric tons of plastic by the end of 2023.
Sustainable supply chains
With sustainability also set to play a pivotal role in supplier management going
forward, STIHL has expanded the main purchasing criteria (price, quality, and
logistics) to include sustainability-oriented aspects. One of the additional
measures is a risk exposure analysis of all suppliers that classifies suppliers
into different risk categories and acts as a basis for the necessary preventive
measures. For greater transparency and sustainability, STIHL has also started
analyzing potentially critical supply chains as a whole. The current focus is on
magnesium, cobalt, and textiles.
"Through our sustainability activities, we hope to make a positive contribution
to climate change mitigation, work more resource-efficiently, and continue
ensuring fair working conditions in order to keep making it easier for people to
work in and with nature going forward," says Dr. Michael Prochaska, STIHL
Executive Board member for Human Resources and Legal Affairs, who is also in
charge of sustainability at the Group.
The STIHL Sustainability Report for 2022 is available at
https://sustainabilityreport.stihl.com/2022/ .
This press release and pictures are available for downloading from the STIHL
website at https://www.stihl.com/press.aspx .
Contact:
Dr. Stefan Caspari
Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5517727
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |