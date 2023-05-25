Deep Breath Intelligence Teams with HTEC Group and Effectum Medical to Accelerate the Launch of CE-marked device under IVDD

Belgrade, Serbia (ots/PRNewswire) - Deep Breath Intelligence (DBI), a MedTech

company unleashing the huge potential of exhaled breath analysis through machine

learning, has selected HTEC Group and Effectum Medical as primary innovation

facilitators to help them achieve greater speed in meeting both software and

documentation requirements to ensure IVDD compliance of their medical software,

DBI-EPIbreath®.



DBI-EPIbreath® is a unique easy-to-apply breath test that can provide reliable

estimates of circulating concentrations of the antiseizure medication valproic

acid to aid patient management. Fast diagnosis and quick medication decisions

are essential for epileptic seizure control. DBI-EPIbreath® is the first

non-invasive test, CE-marked under IVDD, that allows real-time measurement of

the total and free concentrations of valproic acid in a breath sample,

delivering results in just 10 minutes.





Considering a very strict regulatory deadline that Deep Breath Intelligence hadto meet to make DBI-EPIbreath® compliant, they approached HTEC to help themspeed up their product launch considering regulatory requirements of IVDD inconjunction with Effectum Medical AG, the official legal manufacturer of themedical device. Effectum Medical gathered a team of professionals with extensiveregulatory and compliance domain knowledge to help HTEC to meet the regulatoryrequirements for medical device software development and DBI to achieve productlaunch in a record time of just 6 months, which would normally take 12 to 18months by any other standard."Every medical venture or initiative would like a speedy launch, but only theright skill set and partnership with a client can deliver. HTEC's deepunderstanding the MedTech space and unique approach to determining a direct-linepath to getting a market-oriented medical product certified was mission-criticalin the process of accelerating the launch of this revolutionary medical device,"stated Sava Marinkovich, Head of HealthTech at HTEC Group.Karina Candrian, CEO of Effectum Medical, said: "The project with DBI and HTECHis a great proof of our vision, 'We make innovation happen!' With our regulatoryexpertise and the quality management system as service, we are the idealsparring partner to avoid typical pitfalls on the way of product development andregulatory approval. Within an incredibly short time we achieved CE mark."Christian Zwicky, Chief Executive Officer at Deep Breath Intelligence,emphasised that this is a major milestone for DBI, as a startup that hasinvested so much in researching and developing this revolutionary method: "Thisinitiative is a critical step in our mission to broaden the range of medicalapplication for early disease testing in the years to come. We really enjoyedthe close and professional collaboration with Effectum Medical and the HTEC teamwhich allowed us to identify early critical topics for CE mark, accomplish thisproject on time and within the targeted budget."