Deep Breath Intelligence Teams with HTEC Group and Effectum Medical to Accelerate the Launch of CE-marked device under IVDD
Belgrade, Serbia (ots/PRNewswire) - Deep Breath Intelligence (DBI), a MedTech
company unleashing the huge potential of exhaled breath analysis through machine
learning, has selected HTEC Group and Effectum Medical as primary innovation
facilitators to help them achieve greater speed in meeting both software and
documentation requirements to ensure IVDD compliance of their medical software,
DBI-EPIbreath®.
DBI-EPIbreath® is a unique easy-to-apply breath test that can provide reliable
estimates of circulating concentrations of the antiseizure medication valproic
acid to aid patient management. Fast diagnosis and quick medication decisions
are essential for epileptic seizure control. DBI-EPIbreath® is the first
non-invasive test, CE-marked under IVDD, that allows real-time measurement of
the total and free concentrations of valproic acid in a breath sample,
delivering results in just 10 minutes.
Considering a very strict regulatory deadline that Deep Breath Intelligence had
to meet to make DBI-EPIbreath® compliant, they approached HTEC to help them
speed up their product launch considering regulatory requirements of IVDD in
conjunction with Effectum Medical AG, the official legal manufacturer of the
medical device. Effectum Medical gathered a team of professionals with extensive
regulatory and compliance domain knowledge to help HTEC to meet the regulatory
requirements for medical device software development and DBI to achieve product
launch in a record time of just 6 months, which would normally take 12 to 18
months by any other standard.
"Every medical venture or initiative would like a speedy launch, but only the
right skill set and partnership with a client can deliver. HTEC's deep
understanding the MedTech space and unique approach to determining a direct-line
path to getting a market-oriented medical product certified was mission-critical
in the process of accelerating the launch of this revolutionary medical device,"
stated Sava Marinkovich, Head of HealthTech at HTEC Group.
Karina Candrian, CEO of Effectum Medical, said: "The project with DBI and HTECH
is a great proof of our vision, 'We make innovation happen!' With our regulatory
expertise and the quality management system as service, we are the ideal
sparring partner to avoid typical pitfalls on the way of product development and
regulatory approval. Within an incredibly short time we achieved CE mark."
Christian Zwicky, Chief Executive Officer at Deep Breath Intelligence,
emphasised that this is a major milestone for DBI, as a startup that has
invested so much in researching and developing this revolutionary method: "This
initiative is a critical step in our mission to broaden the range of medical
application for early disease testing in the years to come. We really enjoyed
the close and professional collaboration with Effectum Medical and the HTEC team
which allowed us to identify early critical topics for CE mark, accomplish this
project on time and within the targeted budget."
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085514/HTEC_Group.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/deep-breath-intelligence-teams-with-htec-group-and-effectum-medical-to-
accelerate-the-launch-of-ce-marked-device-under-ivdd-301834572.html
Contact:
Djordje Odavic,
djordje.odavic@htecgroup.com,
+381 62 1542158
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170101/5517898
OTS: HTEC Group
