MOËT HENNESSY AND CHANGENOW ANNOUNCE THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE WORLD LIVING SOILS FORUM

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of the

LVMH Group, and ChangeNOW, announce their partnership within the context of the

World Living Soils Forum, an international event dedicated to soil regeneration.



The World Living Soils Forum is a unique event designed to share and promote

concrete solutions and actions for sustainable viticulture and regenerative

agriculture. Organized by Moët Hennessy, its first edition (Arles, June 2022)

brought together a large community of researchers, experts, public institution

representatives, professional associations and companies from the wine and

spirits, as well as agri-food industries striving to preserve and regenerate the

soil.





"Soils are a resource we share, a vital element for our survival. They play akey role in climate regulation, biodiversity preservation and carbonsequestration. It is therefore essential for agriculture to go hand in hand withthe conservation of these ecological functions," says Philippe Schaus, Chairman& CEO of Moët Hennessy.Driven by a common desire to accelerate widespread mobilization and initiativestaken by all stakeholders on the essential issue of living soils, Moët Hennessyand ChangeNOW announce their partnership to extend the reach of the World LivingSoils Forum. The association of their expertise is an opportunity to scale upand deploy concrete solutions quickly."This partnership reinforces our ambition to highlight the most promisinginitiatives and technological advances in the field of soil regeneration. Byjoining forces, Moët Hennessy and ChangeNOW will help accelerate solutions thathave an impact on soil health," adds Sandrine Sommer, Chief SustainabilityOfficer of Moët Hennessy.This joint commitment also materialized at the 2023 edition of ChangeNOW,organized in Paris on May 25, 26 and 27, 2023, through the WLSF Soils Hub byMoët Hennessy: a space open to all, dedicated to awareness of the challengesrelated to soil preservation and regeneration."An agricultural revolution is necessary if we are to meet the climate andecological challenges we face. Regenerative agriculture and the science ofliving soils are some of the most powerful tools available to us to build asustainable world. Coming together to find solutions and new models is ourcommon purpose," concludes Santiago Lefebvre, Founder and President ofChangeNOW.About Moët HennessyMoët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-sixMaisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, thequality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. Formany years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and socialprogram, Living Soils Living Together.Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Châteaud'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Château Minuty, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, CloudyBay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët &Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de miTierra, Woodinville.About ChangeNOWLaunched in 2017, ChangeNOW is a social enterprise that accelerates theenvironmental and social transition by fostering the deployment of concreteactions and solutions responding to the biggest challenges of our century. Eachyear, ChangeNOW organizes the largest event of solutions event for the planet.The summit brings together innovators, investors, thought leaders, policy makersand public participants from around the world in an inspiring andaction-oriented format.About the World Living Soils ForumRegenerating soils is key to mitigating and adapting to climate change as wellas fighting biodiversity loss. Preserving Soil Health is one of Moët Hennessy'smajor commitment to sustainable development. Throughout viticulture andagriculture, solutions and innovations exist worldwide to manage terroirs in amore sustainable way. By creating the World Living Soils Forum, Moët Hennessy isseeking to bring together the various players to accelerate the transition bysharing best practices and knowledge.Find more on https://www.worldlivingsoilsforum.com/Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085720/WLSF.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085758/Moet_Hennessy2_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085773/ChangeNOW_Logo.jpgContactMoët HennessyAlain LavitalDirecteur des Relations Publiques et Partenariatswlsf@moethennessy.comChangeNOWClaire GaudefroyHead of Communicationsmedia@changenow.worldView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moet-hennessy-and-changenow-announce-their-partnership-within-the-context-of-the-world-living-soils-forum-301834867.htmlContact:+33 6 74 73 80 90Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159301/5518035OTS: Moët Hennessy